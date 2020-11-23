Applied Botanics And Brother's Artisan Oil Announce Strategic Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Botanics, LLC. ("Applied Botanics") has announced that it has formalized a strategic partnership with Brother's Artisan Oil to develop a premium line of cannabidiol men's and women's all-natural grooming products. "We are passionate about the positive impact of naturopathic products specifically cannabinol (CBD), terpenes and flavonoids. This partnership with Brother's Artisan will provide us the ability to get our proven and effective formulations into an award-winning premium brand already available across a broad array of retail options," said Kawel LauBach Chief Executive Officer of Applied Botanics. Recognized by GQ Magazine ('17, '20) as one of the 'Top Beard Oils' in America, Brother's Artisan is widely appreciated as a premier brand within the grooming industry. Brother's Artisan products are available at Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, LM Dorwart and Birchbox. "Owen and Marie have an unparalleled focus on quality that perfectly aligns with Applied Botanics," stated LauBach.

Brother's Artisan Oils provides a natural solution for consumers who need an alternative to products that can be too harsh due to fragrances or additives. "We provide products for the most discerning consumer, and adding Applied Botanics CBD formulations will provide additional efficacy to our product while providing our valued customers with that additional level of support," states Owen Shea Co-Owner Brother's Artisan Oil. In addition, Applied Botanics has announced they have immediately scheduled this collaboration of products to begin clinical trials studying the effectiveness on treating common skin ailments such as folliculitis, dermatitis and rash. "This study falls directly in alignment with our effort to legitimize cannabinoids, and their day to day impact on our lives," said LauBach.

ABOUT APPLIED BOTANICS

Founded in 2019, Applied Botanics, LLC (www.appliedbotanics.com), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a CBD science based company. Our mission is to develop and market scientifically researched products.

ABOUT BROTHER'S ARTISAN OIL

A family company born behind a bar, the husband and wife team at Brother's Artisan Oil (www.brotherartisanoil.com) takes "natural" seriously. They're best known for their award-winning beard oil, a GQ and Esquire favorite, but their handcrafted line includes a plethora of products for the body and home.

CONTACT:

Kawel B. LauBach

CEO, (860) 884-4956

[email protected]

www.appliedbotanics.com

SOURCE Applied Botanics

Related Links

appliedbotanics.com

