Applied Brain Research Inc. Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

ABR was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "technology pioneers". Applied Brain Research Inc. was spun-out of the Centre for Theoretical Neuroscience (CTN) at the University of Waterloo. Dr. Chris Eliasmith, Chief Science Officer and co-CEO of ABR, studies the functioning of the human brain at the CTN. Using Nengo, Dr. Eliasmith and his team created Spaun, the world's largest functional human brain simulation, composed of over 6 million spiking neurons that performs twelve cognitive tasks, including learning to follow arbitrary instruction sequences.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. A majority (54%) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with 6 continents represented, and 25% of the companies are female-led. There is also a wide variety in the technologies the pioneers focus on, including artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things (IoT), biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralised microgrids, and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following ABR's selection as Technology Pioneer, Chair and co-CEO Peter Suma of ABR will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives in the course of the next two years.

"We welcome Applied Brain Research to this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "ABR and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

"We are honoured to be among this year's class of inspiring Technology Pioneers," said Suma. "ABR has the opportunity to give the world leading AI tools to capture the power of fully-parallel, asynchronous, neural computation for advancing AI toward meaningful cognitive computing. Our whole team is very appreciative of the support of the World Economic Forum."

The Technology Pioneers were chosen by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact, and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter, and Wikimedia.

About Applied Brain Research: ABR is the maker of the world's leading multi-platform compiler for building neuromorphic applications, Nengo (https://www.nengo.ai). Neuromorphic computing improves the efficiency of AI algorithms by computing with artificial spiking neurons using less power than traditional CPU or GPU hardware. As stepping stones on the way to ABR's long range goal to deliver the first truly functional service robot control system, ABR has built Reach, the world's first neuromorphic adaptive robotic reaching system, and Spaun, the world's largest functional brain simulation. (www.appliedbrainresearch.com).

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

