Applied Brain Research Inc. Demonstrates Leading Edge Neuromorphic AI Stack at Ontario Centres of Excellence Discovery 2018

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Canadian first, Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR), and Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE) are pleased to announce that Intel's newest neuromorphic research chip, Loihi, will be demonstrated live at this year's Discovery conference. The brain-like chip will be running several real-time, online learning artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The award-winning Discovery conference takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre April 30 and May 1 in Toronto, Ontario. This is the first time the Intel Loihi chip has been demonstrated in Canada.

"OCE is looking forward to hosting ABR and Intel at Discovery 2018 as they demonstrate Loihi's capabilities," said Dr. Tom Corr, President and CEO of OCE. "Having supported ABR to improve their world-leading brain model Spaun through a Medical Sciences Proof-of-Principle (MSc PoP) grant, OCE is very pleased to see ABR has become a key partner with Intel in the launch of the neuromorphic computing era on the show floor this year."

ABR created a number of AI applications using Nengo, ABR's neuromorphic compiler, including a keyword speech recognition app and a neuromorphic robotic controller. The speech recognition network was trained using deep learning and then converted to a spiking neural network using ABR's neural network transfer methods. The robotic controller uses an online non-linear adaptive algorithm running on Intel's Loihi chip to control a Canadian Kinova Jaco2 arm. The Loihi controller allows the Jaco2 arm to accurately reach to an object detected using a deep learning vision system, even when the friction, weight, and other properties of the arm change unpredictably.

"Using Intel's Loihi chip, the ABR team was able to demonstrate a wide range of AI algorithms including online and offline learning using supervised, unsupervised and reinforcement learning, as well as inference and adaptive control. The combination of Intel's Loihi chip and ABR's Nengo framework begins to show the promise of neuromorphic computing for delivering real-time learning algorithms that enable low-power, high-performance AI computing," said Mike Davies, head of Intel's Neuromorphic Computing Program, Intel Labs.

"ABR is now working to enable the full range of Nengo tools and networks to run on Intel's Loihi platform and Intel's Altera FPGAs, to provide a complete neuromorphic development tool stack for dynamic AI applications and computational neuroscience research," said Chris Eliasmith, co-CEO and Chief Scientist of ABR.

About Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR)

ABR is the maker of the world's leading compiler for building neuromorphic applications, Nengo (https://www.nengo.ai). Neuromorphic computing aims to improve the efficiency of AI algorithms by computing with artificial spiking neurons using less power than traditional CPU or GPU hardware. Nengo is a general-purpose, multi-platform neuromorphic applications development tool.

About Ontario Centres of Excellence (OCE) Inc.

OCE drives the commercialization of cutting-edge research across key market sectors to build the economy of tomorrow and secure Ontario's global competitiveness. In doing this, OCE fosters the training and development of the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs and is a key partner with Ontario's industry, universities, colleges, research hospitals, investors and governments. A champion of leading-edge technologies, best practices and research, OCE invests in sectors such as advanced health, digital media and information communications, advanced manufacturing and materials, and cleantech including energy, environment and water. OCE is a key partner in delivering Ontario's Innovation Agenda as a member of the province's Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs (ONE). Funded by the Government of Ontario, the ONE is made up of regional and sector-focused organizations and helps Ontario-based entrepreneurs rapidly grow their company and create jobs.

