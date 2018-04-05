Applied Business Intelligence Group Retains St. Johns Data Consulting, LLC to Investigate Employee Data Theft

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Intelligence Group (ABIG), an international analytics firm specializing in business intelligence solutions, announced today that ABIG has retained the services of St. Johns Data Consulting, LLC to perform a forensic investigation of employee data theft. "After a previous partner resigned to start a new company, an initial investigation determined suspicious computer activity that warranted a comprehensive forensic investigation," said Robert Davis, Principal of Applied Business Intelligence Group. St. Johns Data Consulting, LLC advised the company Thursday that it has completed its initial forensic analysis of the computer systems under the employee's direct control. The investigation remains ongoing and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

About Applied Business Intelligence Group

Applied Business Intelligence Group, LLC is an international analytics firm specializing in business intelligence solutions across multiple industries in the areas of marketing and risk analysis, systems and database integration and product and business development. For more information, visit www.appliedbigroup.com or call 904-685-2500.

About St. Johns Data Consulting

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, St. Johns Data Consulting, LLC (SJDC) provides digital forensic analysis, eDiscovery, consulting, and expert testimony in support of litigation. For more information visit www.sjdcforensics.com, email info@sjdcforensics.com, or call 904-657-7115.

