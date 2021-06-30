Applied Business Software Announces SOC 2 Compliance

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software, Inc., ("ABS"), leader in loan servicing and origination software in the lending industry, announced today the receipt of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit certification.

This rigorous certification process, conducted by one of the nation's top accounting firms, Armanino LLP, ensures the integrity of Applied Business Software's procedures, policies, practices, infrastructure, security, confidentiality, and privacy in the handling of their customers' data. The comprehensive and complex endeavor attests Applied Business Software's current operational protocols meet the highest of security standards.

Jasen Portero, COO, who spearheaded the process said: "We underwent this extensive and intensive process as the security of our customers' data is of the utmost importance to us. Transparency and trust are at the forefront of our continued commitment to our customers in delivering world-class loan servicing and origination software."

Applied Business Software continues to be the leader in the private lending software market, with customers across the globe. This certification is just one of many initiatives that ABS has earmarked for 2021 and will play a critical role as they expand their list of enterprise lenders. Last year ABS reported their best year ever in annual recurring revenue and gross profit margins in their 42-year trajectory.

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans.

