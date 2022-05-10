Applied Business Software Inc. Appoints New Director of Business Development

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software Inc., ("ABS"), the leader in loan servicing and origination software in private lending, announced today the appointment of Nate Goodhart as Director of Business Development. This appointment will further develop one of ABS's foundational goals: identifying needs of customers and providing solutions through a more targeted and dedicated approach.

Nate joined Applied Business Software in January of 2019 and has since established solid relationships in the lending space while simultaneously reaching record high sales in ABS. "Nate's personality along with his drive and determination, make him the perfect candidate for this new key role in our expansion," commented Carlos Nodarse, Applied Business Software CEO. He added: "We are pleased to have him accept this promotion, as his unparallel skill set is the perfect fit for this new venture we are embarking on.

"I am excited about this massive opportunity to grow our company and I am honored to play a pivotal role in the history of ABS as we continue to scale. ABS has been the leader in lending software since its inception in1978 and I am committed to serving our customers who are our best ambassadors," commented Nate Goodhart.

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, always keeping it ahead of the curve with ever changing technology, and compliant with rules and regulations that affect the industry. It offers Cloud Hosting, SaaS and Perpetual License options which address the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

