Applied Cells and Immuneel Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Truly Affordable CAR-T Cell Therapies in India and Globally

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cells Inc. and Immuneel Therapeutics Private Limited today announced that the companies have entered into a collaboration framework to jointly evaluate application of Applied Cells' MARS® Atlas platform and GoFast™ CAR‑T workflow for future CAR‑T therapy development and manufacturing opportunities.

Under this collaboration, the parties will work together on integration of the MARS® Atlas platform and GoFast™ workflow into select Immuneel CAR‑T programs with the shared goal of significantly improving affordability and accessibility of CAR‑T treatments for cancer patients—starting in India with the aim of broader global adoption.

Key objectives include achieving manufacturing costs that enable truly affordable CAR‑T therapy for the majority of eligible patients in India, while maintaining excellent therapeutic efficacy relative to approved CAR‑T treatments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Immuneel, a pioneer in bringing cutting‑edge cell therapies to India," said Yuchen Zhou, CEO of Applied Cells. "The combination of MARS® Atlas and the GoFast™ workflow with Immuneel's clinical and regulatory capabilities has the potential to transform the CAR‑T landscape by making these life‑saving treatments accessible to millions who currently cannot afford them."

"At Immuneel, our mission is to make advanced cell therapies accessible and affordable for patients who need them the most," said Amit Mookim, CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics. "This collaboration represents an important step in evaluating innovative technologies that could strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and support development of scalable, cost‑effective CAR‑T solutions. We look forward to jointly exploring how platforms like MARS® Atlas and the GoFast™ workflow could contribute to expanding access to high‑quality cell therapies in India and beyond."

Both companies commenced collaborative activities and will provide further updates as the programs progress.

About Applied Cells

Applied Cells Inc. is a leading provider of automated cell separation and preparation solutions for cell therapy development and manufacturing. Its flagship MARS® Atlas platform with GoFast™ CAR-T workflow is designed to dramatically reduce cost and time of CAR-T manufacturing while maintaining the highest quality standards.

About Immuneel Therapeutics

Immuneel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing affordable, best-in-class cell and gene therapies, with a focus on CAR-T therapies for cancer patients in India and emerging markets. Immuneel is committed to building a sustainable end-to-end cell therapy ecosystem that delivers world-class treatments at accessible price points.

Media Contacts: Applied Cells : Kat Ginda-Makela, 800-960-3004, [email protected]; Immuneel : [email protected]

SOURCE Applied Cells