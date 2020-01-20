Applied Cells Announces Evaluation of Its New MARS Platform at The University of Pennsylvania

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Applied Cells Inc., a Santa Clara, California based biotechnology company, announced today that they have entered into a Collaborative Research Agreement to evaluate Applied Cells new generation cell isolation and sample preparation system, "MARS", in cancer and immunology research at Penn.

Applied Cells proprietary innovative MARS platform, short named after "Multi-physics Automated Reconfigurable Separation", is ideal for high-throughput, high-efficiency, high-recovery, automated cell separation and sample preparation. Modular design of MARS allows flexible configurations to meet versatile workflows for rare cell analysis, immune cell profiling, and cell therapy, with capabilities including target cell enrichment, cell purification, and cell concentration.

"We are excited by the opportunity to evaluate the MARS instrument from Applied Cells, as if we are successful, it will allow us to identify rare populations for diagnostic markers and potentially isolate new cellular therapeutics," said Jonni Moore, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "Applied Cells MARS system could be a powerful companion to our cell isolation and identification technologies, and we are very excited by this prospect."

"Applied Cells is bringing benefit to our customers by enabling successful isolation of target cells from complex blood and tissue samples for broad downstream analysis platforms," said Yuchen Zhou, Founder and CEO of Applied Cells. "Teaming up with Penn, a world leader in medical research and modern medicine, enables us to bring our leading-edge products into the hands of researchers at the forefront of advanced medicine discoveries, and help them achieve their goals more quickly and bring greater value to our society as whole."

About University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania (Penn or UPenn) is a private Ivy League research university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Penn Medicine is one of the world's leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation's first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $7.8 billion enterprise. The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools.

About Applied Cells

Applied Cells Inc. is a company founded in Silicon Valley of California. With capabilities of bridging Silicon Valley knowhows and biomedical needs, combined with fast growing intellectual property portfolio, Applied Cells aims to disrupt the status quo in cellular sample preparation technologies with integrating its novel immuno-separation, active-microfluidics, and fluidics control technologies into next generation cell handling and processing products to help enable advanced cancer diagnosis and cancer treatment.

