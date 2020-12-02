Applied Cells Announces New MARS® Bar System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cells, Inc., announced today that the company will unveil its MARS® Bar System, a revolutionary fully automated high-capacity closed system for cell processing, for Early Access Program.

MARS® Bar

The MARS® Bar system enables a new generation of magnetic cell isolation technology for separation of large volume blood and bone marrow cell products for Immunotherapeutic development. In addition, the system offers a fully enclosed bag-based system enabling sterile cell culture post immunomagnetic cell selection. The system is capable of both positive and negative isolation of different cell types ranging from rare cells to T-cells to support Tumor Biology and Immunotherapeutic applications.

Yuchen Zhou, CEO of Applied Cells commented: "We are excited to add the MARS® Bar to our product family of MARS® solutions. Since our launch of the MARS® CS and SP systems in June of this year, we have received strong demand and feedback from our customers to support a higher capacity solution utilizing our proprietary cell separation technologies. In response, we are releasing today the MARS® Bar System in Early Access Program to a select number of customers in search of a next generation solution for automated cell processing with our proprietary cell separation technologies."

About Applied Cells, Inc.

Applied Cells, Inc., was founded to create revolutionary solution to complete the workflow of cell separation and enrichment products, which increase cell separation efficiently by fundamentally changing how physics is employed in the process. We are helping in battles against cancer by providing tools that are not only capable of isolating rarest cancer cells, but also capable of extracting highest quality immune cells to achieve better cell therapy outcome. Our proprietary methods present a unique advantage in enrichment of target cells, including tumor cells and immune cells, from whole blood and from tissues, with high recovery, high purity and high reproducibility (H3). Our products are valuable alternatives for cell therapy and clinical labs to achieve SOP through full automation and programmable process flow. Save a life, Save the world.

