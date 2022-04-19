Applied Cells Enters into a Supply Agreement with STEMCELL Technologies on Reagent Kits for Use in a Next-Generation Solution for Cell Separation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cells Inc. and STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc. have announced their collaboration to deliver a new high-performance cell separation solution that combines Applied Cells' MARS® platform with STEMCELL's EasySep™ immunomagnetic cell separation kits. This partnership will help researchers around the world to automate and increase the efficiency of isolating high-quality cells from a wide range of sample types such as whole blood, bone marrow, apheresis products, and dissociated tissue.

Through automation, the Applied Cells MARS cell isolation workflow reduces human error and increases efficiency to achieve the "3H Solution" of high purity, high recovery, and high reproducibility. The MARS platform takes a "multi-physics" approach to streamline the sample preparation and cell isolation process at both small and large scale, with a defined pathway to full-enclosure, bag-based capabilities. Cells isolated with MARS may be used in tumor biology, genomics analyses, and cell therapy applications.

STEMCELL's EasySep™ cell isolation technology enables the fast and easy isolation of highly purified cells from a variety of species and sample sources by combining the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the simplicity of column-free, magnetic cell separation systems. By using STEMCELL's cell isolation kits in the MARS cell isolation workflow, users will be able to isolate cells with high specificity and purity. In this way, STEMCELL's cell isolation reagents will broaden the applications of the MARS platform and support the specialized requirements of researchers who need to isolate extremely low-frequency cancer cells from human samples.

"Advanced cell isolation solutions are required to handle ever more complex cell isolation needs," noted Yuchen Zhou, CEO at Applied Cells. "The combined solutions of the Applied Cells MARS platform and STEMCELL Technologies' cell separation reagents bring to the research market a next-generation solution for evolving cell separation requirements."

"STEMCELL is thrilled to offer our cell separation reagents for use with instruments from Applied Cells. This collaboration will make it easier for researchers to isolate the cells they need to advance cancer or cell therapy research," noted Dr. Allen Eaves, STEMCELL's President and CEO.

About Applied Cells

Applied Cells was founded at the heart of Silicon Valley to create revolutionary products that fundamentally change how physics is being used in cell separation. Our team includes biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, and business experts. We band together to bridge our cross-disciplinary expertise into delivering cell and sample processing products that help save lives. MARS® is a registered trademark of Applied Cells. Visit www.appliedcells.com

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies supports life sciences research with more than 2500 specialized reagents, tools, and services. We offer high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, educational resources, and contract assay services that are used by scientists performing stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research globally. Visit www.stemcell.com for more information.

