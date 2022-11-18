Applied Cells Inc. and GenScript Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Combined Solutions for Cell Therapy Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Applied Cells Inc. and GenScript USA Incorporated announced their strategic collaboration to deliver combined cell isolation solutions for cell therapy drug development worldwide. Under this collaboration, GenScript will develop and supply its proprietary research and cGMP grade CytoSinct™ reagents for use in developing CAR-T and other Cell Therapy products on the Applied Cells MARS® Platform.

GenScript has years of experiences on beads development and its own know-how technology on nanoparticle development. Its CytoSinct™ reagents use perfected nanoparticles, high-quality antibodies and optimized conjugation chemistry to enable high specificity and sensitivity in cell selection. Applied Cells MARS® platform utilizes proprietary column-free magnetic separation technology and offers an automated closed-system for the cell selection process. MARS® platform provides the Cell Therapy Industry with the long-desired ability to transition from R&D-scale workflow to manufacturing-scale process development with consistent and reproducible performance, and the ability to customize.

Integrating CytoSinct™ reagents into the MARS® platform provides a complete solution of simplified workflow and high-efficiency results for research and industrial-scale cell separation. Both GenScript and Applied Cells will support GMP-compliant documentation for the developed cell therapy products utilizing this innovative solution.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GenScript in adapting CytoSinct™ reagents and developing additional clinical grade reagents for use with the MARS® Platform," said Dr. Yuchen Zhou, CEO at Applied Cells, "by combining the advantages of the MARS® platform and CytoSinct™ reagents, we bring a more productive, better performance, and low-cost solutions, to meet the evolving customer needs of this rapidly growing field. Our team will work diligently with GenScript colleagues to provide our solutions worldwide, and help expedite the life-saving benefits of cell therapies becoming accessible to everyone."

"GenScript is committed to improving human health. We are honored to cooperate with Applied Cells using our CytoSinct™ reagents and also develop additional clinical grade reagents for the MARS® Platform," said Dr. Hong Qian, the COO of GenScript Life Science Group. "By uniting the strengths of the CytoSinct™ reagents and the MARS® platform, it allows us to work more efficiently and productively, thus providing us the means to reach our goal in the flourishing cell therapy field. We will put our utmost effort into working with Applied Cells to provide our world an alternative solution with lower cost and higher quality in order to benefit human health globally."

About Applied Cells

Applied Cells was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley to develop products to fundamentally revolutionize cell separation processes. Each of our team members and business partners brings a unique blend of talent, passion and expertise to the table, and we all share the same vision of bettering human health. MARS® is a registered trademark of Applied Cells. For more information, please visit www.appliedcells.com

About GenScript

Genscript Biotech Corporation (the "Company" or "GenScript", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a well-recognized biotechnology company. Based on our proprietary gene synthesis technology as well as other technologies and know-how related to life-science research and application, we have four well established platforms including (i) a leading life-science services and products platform to provide one-stop solutions to global research communities, (ii) a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (the "CDMO") platform, (iii) an industrial synthetic products platform, and (iv) an integrated global cell therapy platform.

