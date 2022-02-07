Applied Cells Inc. Today Unveils Its GMP-Ready MARS® Bar System, a Revolutionary Cell Isolation System for Cell and Gene Therapy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cells, Inc., announced today that the company will unveil its MARS® Bar GMP-Ready System at the SLAS Conference in Boston on February 7. The GMP MARS® Bar system enables a new generation of magnetic cell isolation technology for separation of leukopak, whole blood and bone marrow cell products for Cell and Gene Therapy. In addition, the system offers a fully enclosed bag-in-bag-out (BIBO) configuration that is compatible to sterile cell processing and culture. The system is capable of both positive and negative isolation of a wide range of cell types for Immunotherapeutic applications.

Applied Cells Inc. GMP-Ready MARS® Bar

Yuchen Zhou, CEO of Applied Cells commented: "We are excited to add the GMP-Ready MARS® Bar to our product family of MARS® solutions. Since our launch of the MARS® CS, SP and Bar systems in 2021, we have received strong demand and feedback from our customers to support a higher capacity, GMP-Ready solution utilizing our proprietary cell separation technologies. In response, we are releasing today the GMP MARS® Bar System in an Early Access Program to a select number of customers as a next generation solution for automated cell processing with our proprietary cell separation technologies"

About Applied Cells, Inc.

Applied Cells was founded at the heart of Silicon Valley to create revolutionary products that fundamentally change how physics is being used in cell separation. Our team are biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, and business experts. We band together to bridge our cross-disciplinary expertise into delivering best cell and sample processing products that help save lives. MARS® is a registered trademark of Applied Cells. For more information, please visit www.appliedcells.com

