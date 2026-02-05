Applied Computing wins Frost & Sullivan Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for energy AI

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Computing , the British AI company pioneering foundational AI for energy operators, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the energy artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The award recognises Applied Computing's development of Orbital, the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations - bringing superintelligent, physics-grounded optimisation to some of the most complex industrial environments in the world.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted the company's ability to deliver production-grade AI that improves operational performance, reduces energy consumption and supports decarbonisation across critical energy infrastructure.

Founded in London, Applied Computing builds foundational AI for energy operations. Its Orbital platform provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments, from refineries, to renewable energy plants, to petrochemical facilities.

"This recognition reflects the scale of the challenge energy operators face and the importance of solutions that work in real-world conditions," said Callum Adamson, CEO and co-founder of Applied Computing. "Orbital was built to operate inside the most complex industrial environments on the planet, and this award validates the progress we are making in bringing superintelligent, physics-grounded AI into production."

The award follows a period of strong momentum for Applied Computing. In 2025, the company raised a £9 million seed round led by Stride.VC, appointed former Shell AI leader Dan Jeavons as President, and announced strategic partnerships with Databricks and Kongsberg Digital.

These partnerships embed Orbital into existing data platforms and digital twin environments, enabling real-time optimisation across industrial operations.

In late 2025, Applied Computing further strengthened its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Bangalore, supporting growing demand from energy operators and reinforcing the company's commitment to scaling its technology globally.

Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of companies demonstrating industry-defining innovation, strong customer impact and the ability to shape the future of their market.

"Applied Computing transforms the energy sector from manual, reactive operations to autonomous, AI-driven systems that optimize performance while accelerating decarbonization efforts." says Karthik Sundaram, Research Director, Industrial, Frost & Sullivan."Applied Computing is augmenting the energy operations solutions, creating the first foundational model built to overcome sector-specific pitfalls."

Applied Computing was recognised for consolidating a leadership position in energy AI and advancing the industry through foundational technology purpose-built for energy operations.

About Applied Computing:

Applied Computing builds foundational AI for energy operators. Its flagship platform, Orbital, is the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations, combining physics-grounded intelligence with models across chemical engineering, time-series forecasting and language. Founded in London by Callum Adamson (CEO) and Dr Sam Tukra (Chief AI Officer). The firm recently raised a £9m seed round, one of the largest ever at this stage for a UK AI company.

