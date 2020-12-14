Applied Control Engineering Named 2021 System Integrator of the Year
NEWARK, Del., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Applied Control Engineering, Inc. (ACE) was recognized as the 2021 CFE Media System Integrator of the Year in the mid-size system integrator category. This prestigious award recognizes ACE for its outstanding contributions to manufacturing growth and their innovative approach to solving customer challenges.
"It is a huge honor to be selected as the 2021 System Integrator of the Year, and it could not have come at a better time as ACE begins to celebrate our 30th anniversary," said Ian Burns, President at ACE. "The award is primarily a testament to our employees. Their hard work has been an integral part of building the company we have today and will continue to be what drives ACE's continued growth and successes into the future."
The 2021 System Integrator of the Year award recipients were selected by industry experts and CFE Media based on nominations from within the industry.
"The annual process of judging the System Integrator of the Year awards is both inspiring and difficult," said Jack Smith, CFE Media content manager. "There are many great integrators out there. Choosing from among them was challenging for this year's judges."
To learn more about the award and how ACE is addressing the challenges of the evolving manufacturing industry, read an interview in Control Engineering between CFE Media and ACE President, Ian Burns.
About ACE
Since 1991, Applied Control Engineering, Inc. (ACE) has been working with manufacturing and engineering professionals in every aspect of process control, manufacturing automation, and system integration. From platform selection and design, to start-up, validation, and final documentation, as an independent systems integrator, ACE helps customers select the right solution and then implement it on time and on budget.
