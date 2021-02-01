Applied Frameworks Adds Agile Leadership Coach Bernie Maloney

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for its Agile consulting and coaching services, Applied Frameworks has announced the addition of veteran Agile coach Bernie Maloney to its team as a Principal Consultant.

Through his 35-year career working in the technology industry, Mr. Maloney has amassed a vast knowledge of Agile coaching techniques.

Bernie Maloney

In addition to being a Licensed Professional Engineer (CA M29407), Bernie is an Agile Certified Coach and a Certified Scrum Trainer®. He also teaches Agile Leadership courses at Stanford Continuing Studies, and is a Trainer and Master Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming.

Bernie is a regular conference speaker and track co-chair of the Agile Alliance annual conference.

Applied Frameworks CEO Jason Tanner remarked, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Bernie on our team. He has helped dozens of companies and thousands of individuals reach their potential using a variety of well-honed techniques. He is capable of quickly identifying opportunities and matching them with practical, no-nonsense solutions based on his decades of experience."

Earlier in his career, Bernie spent 11 years at HP, where he was a leading member of a $2bn consumer electronics division. He has also held positions at AT&T Bell Labs and Tivo.

Bernie is based in Silicon Valley.

About Applied Frameworks

Applied Frameworks is a consulting, coaching, and training firm with clients on four continents. We are Architects of Speed. This means we help our clients optimize their strategy and processes to realize their goals by the most efficient path possible. The company's consulting services range from Agile transformation to product portfolio management and team upskilling. In addition to employing multiple Certified Scrum Trainers®, Applied Frameworks is a Scaled Agile Gold SPCT partner.

Media Contact:

Jason Tanner

+1 877 505-3684

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied Frameworks, Inc.