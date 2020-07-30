Applied Health Analytics Promotes Berevan Omer to Vice President of Information Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berevan Omer, former Director of Information Technology at Applied Health Analytics, has been promoted to Vice President of Information Technology. In his new role, Omer will continue to lead IT infrastructure and various technology initiatives, as well as take on an advanced role in supporting the company's main platform, bIQ™ Population Health Management.

Berevan Omer, Vice President of Information Technology at Applied Health Analytics

Omer is a proficient network and systems engineer that provides in-depth, day-to-day support for Applied Health Analytics' technology products and applications. He partners closely with the software development and account management teams to help deploy technology and manage infrastructure updates. Omer has attended Western Governors University where he completed numerous licenses and certifications. Prior joining Applied Health Analytics, Mr. Omer served in network and system engineering roles in the greater Nashville area.

"After three years with Applied Health Analytics, Mr. Omer has been instrumental in maintaining IT resources, making the transition to cloud computing, fortifying security infrastructure and ensuring the company's HIPAA and SOC2 certifications," said Eliot Houser, Chief Information Officer at Applied Health Analytics. "Mr. Omer is an integral part of Applied Health Analytics and the company looks forward to continuing to provide excellent technology and infrastructure under his leadership."

About Applied Health Analytics

Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. Applied Health Analytics, a joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/.

SOURCE Applied Health Analytics, LLC

Related Links

appliedhealth.net

