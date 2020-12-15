Applied Health Analytics Releases bMetrix™ Update for COVID-19 Vaccine Injection Management, Member Communication and Reporting

bMetrix is a standalone application that allows for streamlined tracking and reporting of COVID-19 vaccination data. bMetrix significantly reduces the time spent on vaccination administration by eliminating the need for paper and allowing for preset parameters that reduce setup time. bMetrix features include:

Customizable: Offers the ability to customize workflows and set vaccine parameters.

Simple Event Registration: Members can pre-register for vaccination events via an eligibility file or email link, as well as register on-site.

Data Accuracy: Eliminates errors resulting from the manual transcription of vaccination data and member information.

Secure: All communication and storage are secured by industry standard encryption with SSL/TLS and is HIPAA-compliant

Member Communication: Send emails to individuals or groups regarding vaccination events and second dose administration.

Easy Reporting: Vaccination data is easily downloaded in a CSV report that can be imported into any database, including states' Immunization Information System (IIS) centralized registries.

Member Education: Ability to disseminate important second dose vaccination informational videos via email.

"The accountable distribution of the different vaccines may pose a greater challenge than the creation of the vaccine itself," said Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Applied Health Analytics. "Hospitals and health systems have been using bMetrix to track influenza vaccinations for years and, in the same fashion, it will effectively track and manage COVID-19 vaccine distribution and reporting. Applied Health Analytics understands the crucial role that health systems play in vaccine distribution and bMetrix can simplify and fast track this important process."

About Applied Health Analytics

Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. Applied Health Analytics, a joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/covid-vaccine/

