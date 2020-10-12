Applied Health Analytics Will Host Panel at Tennessee HIMSS Summit20 Virtual Event

The panel will be moderated by Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and CEO, Applied Health Analytics, and will feature Applied Health Analytics' clients as panelists. Panelists include: William Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer, Wake Forest Baptist Health; James Porter, MD, FAAP, FACHE, President, Deaconness Health System; and Ruth Krystopolski, Senior Vice President, Population Health, Atrium Health. The online panel will take place from 11:10 am – 11:50am and will include a question and answer session at the conclusion of the panel.

The panel includes senior leadership from three respected health systems that are collaborating with employers to implement data-driven, population health strategies that are changing the way health systems engage employers to reduce utilization while enhancing commercial market share. "Employer demand for health benefit cost containment has birthed an impressive level of disruptive innovation that threatens health system investment in the primary care perimeter and related downstream revenue," said Robert Chamberlain. "We are seeing a wave of change in the wake of the pandemic which is why this panel is timely for hospitals and health system executives."

The Tennessee HIMSS Summit20 is a virtual educational event featuring the latest industry trends and though-provoking topics presented by health information technology leaders. The purpose of the event is to strengthen health information technology expertise in the delivery of healthcare through technology. Due to COVID-19, this year's event will be completely online. Attendees can earn continuing education units for their participation. For additional information, visit http://www.tnhimss.org/programs/sose/.

About Applied Health Analytics

Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. Applied Health Analytics, a joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/.

SOURCE Applied Health Analytics, LLC

Related Links

appliedhealth.net

