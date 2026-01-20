APPLIED IMAGE UNVEILS BRAND REFRESH AND GROWTH STRATEGY FOLLOWING OWNERSHIP TRANSITION

New identity reflects expanded capabilities, renewed market focus, and a commitment to helping customers validate performance with confidence.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED IMAGE, Inc., a Rochester-based manufacturer of precision imaged optical components, test targets and charts, calibration standards, and photomasks, today announced a comprehensive brand refresh and expanded go-to-market strategy designed to accelerate growth in key photonics-driven industries, including machine vision, aerospace and defense, medical device, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing. The strategy supports semiconductor- and lithography-adjacent applications across virtually all photonics-enabled systems.

The brand refresh marks a visible next step in the company's evolution following the ownership transition to Glenn Jackling, CEO & President, which became effective January 1, 2022. After several years of focused operational investment and strategic recalibration during the pandemic era, APPLIED IMAGE is now stepping forward with a clearer external message: enabling customers to test, calibrate, align, and measure photonic and imaging systems with objective, precision standards that ensure performance and reliability.

"Over the last several years, we've made the investments and built the foundation for the next chapter," said Glenn Jackling, Owner, CEO, and President of APPLIED IMAGE. "Now we're aligning our brand and market approach with the reality of what we deliver: dependable, objective standards that help customers ensure quality, validate performance, and move faster with confidence. This refresh is both a celebration and a signal; we are ready to be more visible, more proactive, and more growth-oriented."

"APPLIED IMAGE has always been a critical, behind-the-scenes enabler for high-performance optical and imaging systems," said Lisa Belodoff, Founder & CEO of Bell Collaborative. "This refresh is about bringing that value to the forefront, clarifying what the company makes possible, modernizing how it shows up in the market, and intentionally pursuing new customers and applications where precision standards, calibration artifacts, and photomasks are mission-critical. We're taking a legacy-strength platform and positioning it as a growth business."

A Refresh That Reflects What Customers Need Now



The updated brand identity is designed to better communicate APPLIED IMAGE's role across today's most demanding technology environments, where tighter tolerances, faster development cycles, and higher accountability place greater pressure on measurement confidence and system performance.

As part of this initiative, APPLIED IMAGE is sharpening its market messaging and customer engagement around:

Precision imaged optical components embedded in photonics-enabled systems.

Calibration standards and objective test targets that support measurement integrity across imaging and photonic systems.

Calibration services through an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration laboratory, supporting measurement integrity and traceability across imaging and photonic systems.

Expanded outreach to teams in semiconductor, industrial automation, electronics manufacturing, medical device, aerospace and defense, machine vision, and advanced manufacturing.

Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Growth

To support the next phase of growth, APPLIED IMAGE is partnering with Bell Collaborative on strategic positioning, market development, and customer expansion, translating deep technical capabilities into clearer value propositions, stronger industry presence, and more targeted customer engagement.

Engage with APPLIED IMAGE for next-generation programs and day-to-day calibration needs. Learn more by visiting appliedimage.com.

APPLIED IMAGE, Inc. is a global manufacturer of precision imaged optical components, test targets and charts, calibration standards, and photomasks. Serving a broad range of photonic and imaging applications, APPLIED IMAGE provides objective standards that help customers test, calibrate, align, control, and measure system performance.

Bell Collaborative is a business development, strategy, and market activation partner serving the optics, photonics, imaging, and laser industries. The firm supports growth-focused companies through strategic messaging, customer development, ecosystem partnerships, and commercialization planning. Learn more by visiting bellcollaborative.com.

