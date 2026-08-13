Applied Information Accepted into Esri Partner Network

Partnership expands GIS integration capabilities for Glance® transportation infrastructure management platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., North America's leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced it has been accepted into the Esri Partner Network, strengthening the company's ability to integrate advanced geographic information system (GIS) capabilities into its Glance® transportation management platform.

Esri is the global leader in GIS software, location intelligence, and mapping technology. Applied Information's Glance® platform enables transportation and public safety agencies to remotely monitor and manage traffic signals, connected vehicle infrastructure, school zone safety systems, emergency vehicle preemption, transit signal priority, and other Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) assets from a centralized cloud-based platform.

The partnership will enable Applied Information to further expand GIS integration, spatial data visualization, and mapping capabilities for transportation and public safety agencies using Glance.

Partnership Supports Integration with Government GIS Workflows

The Esri Partner Network acceptance follows a comprehensive evaluation process that included technical reviews, product alignment assessments, and strategic business discussions focused on how Applied Information's solutions complement Esri's GIS ecosystem for government, transportation, and public safety agencies.

"Acceptance into the Esri Partner Network validates the work our team has done to integrate GIS capabilities into the Glance platform," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "Transportation and public safety agencies increasingly rely on spatial intelligence to manage infrastructure, improve operational awareness, coordinate emergency response activities, and support connected vehicle deployments. Working with Esri will help us provide customers with additional tools to visualize, manage, and analyze transportation infrastructure data more effectively."

"Many of our customers already use GIS technology extensively across transportation, fire, emergency management, and other government operations," said Alex Temes, Director of GIS & Data. "This partnership allows us to better align Glance with the mapping and spatial tools agencies are already familiar with, while expanding visibility into transportation infrastructure, emergency response operations, and connected transportation technologies."

Glance Platform to Advance Spatial Intelligence and Connected Transportation Applications

Applied Information's Glance platform already incorporates mapping and real-time visualization tools to help agencies monitor and control traffic infrastructure remotely from smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices. Through the Esri partnership, Applied Information expects to expand interoperability with GIS layers and geospatial workflows commonly used by transportation departments, fire and EMS agencies, emergency management organizations, and local governments.

Potential applications include enhanced coverage mapping for connected vehicle systems, improved visualization of transportation and public safety assets, emergency vehicle response and coverage analysis, easier management of GIS-based infrastructure data layers, and integration opportunities with Esri's broader geospatial analytics environment.

Esri technology is widely used by government agencies throughout North America, including transportation departments, municipalities, public safety agencies, and emergency management organizations. Applied Information believes the partnership will help accelerate the use of connected transportation technologies and spatial intelligence tools within GIS-driven operational environments.

The partnership also provides Applied Information with access to Esri developer resources, technical collaboration opportunities, and participation in Esri events and partner initiatives focused on transportation, public safety, and smart city innovation.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations worldwide and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Esri's GIS technology powers digital transformation and supports organizations in solving some of the world's most complex challenges. For more information, visit www.esri.com.

SOURCE Applied Information