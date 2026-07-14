Applied Information Launches Glance Wrong-Way Driver Manager to Improve Detection, Verification, and Response

New real-time platform helps transportation agencies detect, verify, and respond to wrong-way driving events while delivering immediate warnings to responders and motorists

Glance Technology is deployed in Massachusetts with positive results seen from Day One

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, today announced the launch of the Glance® Wrong-Way Driver Manager, a new application designed to help transportation agencies detect, verify, manage, and respond to wrong-way driving events. Built on the Glance Smart City Supervisory Platform, the technology integrates data from cameras, radar, connected vehicles, and third-party systems to provide real-time detection, rapid operator verification, and immediate distribution of safety alerts.

Already deployed in Massachusetts, the system demonstrated immediate results on its first day of operation when a detected wrong-way driver received timely warnings and safely corrected course before a collision occurred.

"We've seen firsthand the devastating impact that wrong-way driving crashes can have on families, law enforcement and communities across Massachusetts," said Governor Maura Healey. "People deserve to be safe on our roads, and we're taking action. By investing in new technology, stronger safety measures and targeted infrastructure improvements, we're working to prevent these crashes before they happen and help save lives. Our hearts are with every family that has lost a loved one in a wrong-way driving crash, and we are committed to doing everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening again."1

Helping Agencies Respond in Real Time to Wrong-Way Driving Events

Wrong-way driving incidents are among the most dangerous events on roadways and often result in severe or fatal crashes. Data from U.S. Department of Transportation shows an annual increase in wrong-way driving deaths.2 The Glance Wrong-Way Driver Manager provides transportation operators with a centralized platform to verify potential events, coordinate notifications, and distribute alerts to motorists and first responders.

"The ability to quickly verify and respond to a wrong-way driver event can make a significant difference in reducing risk to motorists," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. "The Glance Wrong-Way Driver Manager gives transportation agencies a practical, integrated tool to manage these incidents from detection through resolution while helping extend safety information beyond the traffic operations center."

Interoperable Across All Classes of Sensors – Cameras, Radar, Lidar

The Glance Wrong-Way Driver Manager is designed to work with a wide range of existing infrastructure and data sources. The platform can ingest information from wrong-way detection systems, camera-based virtual vehicle detections, connected vehicle data, radar systems, 511 applications, and other third-party sources. Its camera- and sensor-agnostic architecture allows agencies to leverage existing investments while expanding detection coverage.

When a potential wrong-way driver is detected, authorized users receive alerts through SMS, email, audible notifications, and on-screen pop-ups, enabling rapid verification of the event. Once confirmed, notifications can be distributed to designated agency personnel, law enforcement, and other stakeholders.

In addition to supporting agency response, there is an option to distribute warnings to connected traveler information systems and safety applications, including TravelSafely™, Waze, HAAS Alert Safety Cloud®, and 511 applications. The system can also integrate with Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) and other intelligent transportation systems to expand public awareness of active incidents.

For more information, visit https://appinfoinc.com/solutions/wrong-way-detection/.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

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Editors: Supporting Image and Video: https://tinyurl.com/3z97tjux https://youtu.be/ekCp60WCm10 and https://tinyurl.com/fmfe79hv

1 https://www.mass.gov/news/governor-healey-announces-statewide-deployment-of-state-of-the-art-technology-to-improve-road-safety-and-prevent-wrong-way-driving

2 https://highways.dot.gov/safety/intersection-safety/about

SOURCE Applied Information