Applied Information Sponsors ITS America's Conference & Expo 2026 Outstanding State Chapter Awards and Named Official Video Partner

New sponsorship brings first-ever cash award to the ITS America Outstanding State Chapter Award, recognizing chapters that advance transportation innovation nationwide.

DETROIT, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information, Inc., one of North America's leading providers of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology, will sponsor the first ever cash prize for the ITS America Outstanding State Chapters Awards at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 taking place June 9–12, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. The company will also serve as the Official Video Sponsor, providing daily coverage of the event, which can be followed at https://tinyurl.com/ITSA2026.

ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, themed "Empowering Innovation," is organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America. The event brings together public agencies, private sector companies, and technology providers to discuss the dynamic deployment of intelligent transportation solutions that improve safety, mobility, and efficiency. The program includes impactful educational sessions, technology demonstrations, networking opportunities, and more.

As the Official Video Sponsor, Applied Information (Booth 6065) will provide daily video coverage of the conference, including interviews, technical session highlights, and demonstrations of deployed ITS solutions. The videos will give transportation professionals who cannot attend in person direct access to the innovations and insights shared on the floor, as well as showcasing a behind-the-scenes look to the public. Videos will be published on Applied Information's YouTube channel.

ITS America Outstanding State Chapter of the Year Award

Also, as a part of the ITS State Chapters Awards Program, Applied Information will sponsor the Outstanding State Chapter Award, which recognizes leadership among ITS America's 26 state and regional chapters representing 44 states. For the first time, award recipients will receive a $3,000 cash prize provided by Applied Information to support their programs and activities. The award recognizes organizations advancing transportation innovation through collaboration, policy development, and deployment of new technologies at the state and local level.

"Our state and regional chapters are the backbone of ITS America's mission, bringing transportation innovation directly to communities across the country," said Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America. "Applied Information's sponsorship of this award recognizes the extraordinary work happening at the local level and gives winning chapters the resources to go even further. We are proud to celebrate that leadership on the national stage at ITS America 2026."

"We are proud to support the Outstanding State Chapter Award and help recognize the organizations driving meaningful improvements in safety, mobility, and transportation technology across the U.S.," said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information.

The ITS America State Chapters Council, composed of leaders from each chapter, meets regularly to share updates, coordinate regional efforts, and support legislative and regulatory initiatives that advance ITS deployment.

Registration for the ITS America Conference & Expo is now open at www.itsamericaevents.com.

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information's customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About ITS America

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, and increase efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by transportation technology and innovation: Safe. Smart. Connected. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org.

About ITS America Events

ITS America Events, managed by RX, produces the ITS America Conference & Expo and ITS World Congress when hosted in North America. These events bring together transportation decision-makers and technology providers to share best practices, demonstrate new solutions, and advance the deployment of intelligent transportation systems. For more information, visit https://rxglobal.com/.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

SOURCE Applied Information