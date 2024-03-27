Applied Intuition and Porsche Announce Joint Developments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition , a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, today announced a strategic partnership with the German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG . The common goal is the joint development in different fields of automotive software while maintaining software ownership and reducing dependencies on black-box suppliers. This reduces complexity and increases implementation speed. The partnership helps Porsche utilize expertise to develop, deploy, and update vehicle software to provide unique consumer experiences.

"Software and AI development is very different from traditional hardware-driven automotive development," said Qasar Younis, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Integrating and updating different software and AI components can be especially challenging, and that is where our expertise comes in as an AI-first software company."

In the latest generation of vehicles, software is becoming increasingly important. It is essential to regularly integrate and update software components purchased from different vendors. Porsche will use the solution along with software best practices and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to deploy and manage software to future vehicles through an off-board platform. An extensive set of tools supports end-to-end software validation, ranging from software-in-the-loop (SIL) to hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and vehicle testing. The collaboration with Applied Intuition has enabled Porsche to design the software of its future vehicles with specific customer solutions.

"Applied Intuition has been an important software partner for us and will help us to better understand software in every part of the vehicle. Testing may then be done software-based and earlier in the development process. With that, we can iterate faster and focus on building the best possible consumer experiences," said Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board Research and Development of Porsche AG. "This cooperation will strengthen Porsche's software know-how, complementing and supporting activities within the Volkswagen Group."

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a Tier 1 vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the definitive ADAS/AD toolchain and a world-class vehicle platform to help customers shorten time to market, build industry-leading products, and create next-generation consumer experiences. 18 of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture, and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI, Washington, D.C., Munich, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://appliedintuition.com .

About Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG has its headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The sports car manufacturer is one of the most valuable luxury brands in the world. The company sees itself as a pioneer of sustainable mobility. Sporty and modern. And financially robust. The strong corporate culture is based on passion, pioneering spirit, sportsmanship, and family cohesion.