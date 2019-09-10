Applied Intuition announces autonomous vehicle development platform enabled by Microsoft Azure for massive scale

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, a leading provider of simulation and infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicle development, is excited to announce the release of its Applied Development Platform optimized on Microsoft Azure at IAA 2019. We'll be located at the Trade Fair Grounds, Frankfurt, Germany and offering product demos at Hall 5.0, Stand C21.

As the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, Applied Intuition equips engineering and product development teams with software that makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market. Applied provides software infrastructure tools for autonomous driving development, including end-to-end simulation and analytics for driving logs collected from the vehicle. Applied's various products support different aspects of AV development throughout the development cycle. These modular tools can be easily combined to create a fully integrated, end-to-end development environment. With the Applied Development Platform, companies developing autonomous vehicles can easily share information, simulations, drive logs, and analytics across their organization.

"At Applied, we are excited to provide the industry with a simulation and infrastructure solution that is highly scalable," said Qasar Younis, CEO of Applied Intuition. "By leveraging Microsoft Azure, we are able to scale our solution efficiently for the AV and automotive ecosystems as end-to-end provider."

Applied Intuition is excited to collaborate with Microsoft as more players in the automotive industry are realizing the value of cloud computing and are moving parts of their business into the cloud.

"Simulation is key to build safe, sustainable and scalable autonomous driving solutions," said Jurgen Willis, Partner Director, Autonomous Driving Solutions at Microsoft. "By leveraging Azure's cloud and edge capabilities, Applied Intuition helps businesses across the globe to accelerate their development of autonomous driving functions and reduce the time to market tremendously."

Applied Intuition's products on Microsoft Azure are available now. Industry leading companies of all sizes around the world already use Applied to comprehensively test and rapidly accelerate their autonomous vehicle development.

Attendees of IAA looking to schedule a product demo with Applied can do so using this link: applied.co/iaa

Applied's suite of products, focused on simulation and analytics, delivers sophisticated infrastructure built for scale, leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure.

