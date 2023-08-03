Applied Intuition Hosts Congressional Delegation at Its Michigan Offices

ROYAL OAK, Mich. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. , a tooling and software provider for autonomous vehicle (AV) development, hosted Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and Representative Haley Stevens (MI-11) at its Michigan offices on August 2nd. Applied also announced that the company has expanded its operations in Michigan with the opening of a new Detroit area office in Royal Oak.

The Royal Oak location is Applied's second Michigan office and represents a continued commitment to the nation's automotive and defense hub. Applied acquired Ann Arbor-based Mechanical Simulation Corporation in 2022.

Applied Hosts Rep. Stevens at Its Royal Oak Grand Opening

As part of the grand opening celebration of the new Royal Oak office, Applied hosted Rep. Stevens for a tour of the facility and a demonstration of its simulation software and tools used for both commercial and defense purposes. Rep. Stevens has long championed bills in Congress that have supported the advancement of U.S. technology to strengthen national security and create American jobs.

"As a Detroit native, I am proud to expand our operations in Michigan and contribute to the regional economy," said Peter Ludwig, Co-Founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. "We are thankful for the continued support from Congress that helps advance U.S. leadership in trusted autonomy. I also want to thank Rep. Stevens for welcoming us to Royal Oak. We look forward to working with her to usher in the next generation of American innovation."

Policymakers in Congress increasingly recognize the vital role of Silicon Valley's dual-use technology companies in developing cutting-edge capabilities, deterring adversaries, and maintaining American security.

"Greater Detroit is the economic engine of the Midwest, and the companies located here serve a strategic importance for our nation. By marrying cutting edge technology from Silicon Valley with Detroit's manufacturing prowess, the 11th Congressional District continues to highlight American ingenuity on the world stage," said Rep. Stevens. "I have worked tirelessly in Congress to support our national and economic security. That is why I am so pleased to see Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based company that provides important dual-use technology, expand its presence in Michigan and open a new site in Royal Oak."

Applied Hosts Rep. Dingell at Its Ann Arbor Office

Later in the day, Rep. Dingell made a visit to Applied's Ann Arbor location. The visit comes at a time of renewed interest from Congress in advancing AV policy. Rep. Dingell co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus and continues to lead in the development of AV policy in Congress.

Rep. Dingell was also a cosponsor and strong advocate of the SELF DRIVE Act in the 115th Congress, and authored a discussion draft for a recent Congressional legislative hearing held by the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

At the hearing, Rep. Dingell highlighted Michigan's leadership in AVs and the wide-ranging benefits of the technology, including improved safety, expanded mobility, and greater economic prosperity. She called for Congress to pass a bipartisan, comprehensive framework that supports safe, responsible deployment of AVs.

"I firmly believe in the promise of AV technology and am committed to keeping America a global leader in AV development and manufacturing," said Rep. Dingell. "It was great to visit Applied Intuition, see a product demonstration, and hear about their work to keep us at the forefront of innovation."

"We are thankful to Rep. Dingell for her robust policy leadership around the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles," added Ludwig. "Rep. Dingell's efforts to pass autonomous vehicle legislation are a testament to the region's perseverance and innovative spirit. We started Applied Intuition on the belief that virtual testing and simulation are imperative to proving the safety of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. I am thrilled to support the strong automotive innovation and excellence here in Ann Arbor and greater Detroit."

