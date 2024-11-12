Applied Medical Technology, Inc. Announces Redesigned Website to Enhance User Experience

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT), a leading innovator in enteral nutrition and surgical devices, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. This significant update marks a pivotal step in AMT's ongoing dedication to improving accessibility and user experience for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

The redesigned website, now live at https://www.appliedmedical.net/, boasts a range of new features and improvements, including:

A refreshed, lighter look for improved visual appeal





Simplified content for easier navigation





Full mobile responsiveness for on-the-go access





A dedicated News & Updates page to keep users informed





Advanced content management system for flexible content presentation

"Ahead of our 40th anniversary next year, we are thrilled to unveil our newly redesigned website, which reflects our commitment to enriching the lives of those we serve. This upgrade enhances our digital presence and is guided by the underlying theme of improving the quality of life through innovative concepts, products, and technologies," reflected Dr. George J. Picha, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S, Founder & CEO of AMT.

The website overhaul is part of AMT's broader initiative to better serve its growing customer base by catering to both hospitals/clinicians and parents/end-users. It aligns with the company's digital strategy in making AMT and its resources more accessible across all platforms, including the web, mobile app, and social media.

Following the website redesign, AMT plans to update its mobile app to mirror these improvements, with an estimated completion in 2025. This comprehensive digital refresh underscores AMT's dedication to innovation not just in product development, but in all aspects of customer interaction and support.

For more information about Applied Medical Technology, Inc. and its products, please visit https://www.appliedmedical.net/.

About Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) is a global leader in enteral and surgical devices and accessories, committed to improving lives through innovation. For nearly 40 years, AMT has bridged the gap between medical technology and patient needs, collaborating with healthcare professionals and users to develop high-quality, life-enhancing solutions. Our holistic approach prioritizes the well-being of the whole person, not just the device they use.

SOURCE Applied Medical Technology, Inc.