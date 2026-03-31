Applied Medical Technology, Inc. Expands MiniSPC® Button, a Low Profile Suprapubic Catheter

Expanded SPC button catheter portfolio supports urologists, nurses, and home healthcare providers with more customizable suprapubic catheter sizing options

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT), a leading manufacturer of enteral, surgical, and urological medical devices, today announced the expansion of its MiniSPC® Button, the first low-profile suprapubic catheter, with new size configurations designed to improve patient fit and clinical flexibility.

AMT MiniSPC® Button, the first low profile suprapubic catheter.

The MiniSPC® Button is now available in 12F, 20F, and 24F, expanding the overall portfolio to include 12F, 14F, 16F, 18F, 20F, and 24F. The product line also features a wide range of stoma lengths from 0.8 cm to 10.0 cm, enabling clinicians to better match individual patient anatomy and clinical needs.

The MiniSPC® Button is indicated for patients ages seven and older with urinary tract dysfunction and is designed to offer a more discreet, comfortable alternative to traditional suprapubic catheters. Its low-profile design sits closer to the body, while detachable drainage sets allow for increased mobility and flexibility in daily life.

This product expansion is particularly relevant for urologists, interventional radiologists, continence care specialists, nurses, and home healthcare providers, as well as durable medical equipment (DME) providers and caregivers supporting patients who require long-term urinary drainage.

"The expansion of the MiniSPC® Button portfolio reflects our continued focus on delivering meaningful innovation in urological care," said Bill Bentley, National Sales Manager. "By offering a broader range of sizes, we're enabling clinicians to better customize care while supporting improved patient comfort and outcomes."

Key Features and Benefits

Low-profile design for enhanced comfort and discretion





Large portfolio of size offerings (12F, 14F, 16F, 18F, 20F, 24F)





Multiple stoma length options to support anatomical variability





Detachable drainage sets for flexibility and mobility





Designed for reliable performance and leakage control

MiniSPC® Button kits are available with 12-inch and 24-inch drainage set configurations.

To place an order, email [email protected].

About Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) is a global leader in enteral and surgical devices committed to improving lives through innovation. For over 40 years, AMT has bridged the gap between medical technology and patient needs, collaborating with healthcare professionals and users to develop high-quality, life-enhancing solutions. Our holistic approach prioritizes the well-being of the whole person, not just the device they use.

SOURCE Applied Medical Technology, Inc.