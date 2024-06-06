Applied Medical Technology, Inc. redefines the standard of anesthesia care with its launch of IntelAir™, a nasopharyngeal airway

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT), a global leader in manufacturing medical devices, today announced the debut of IntelAir™, a nasal airway support system. The single-use device is intended to ensure airway securement, avoid cannula migration, and maintain a clear airway.

Used during monitored anesthesia to support the soft palate and tongue in sedated patients, the IntelAir™ champions both clinician needs and patient comfort. Its anatomical shape is designed to reduce bleeding and trauma during insertion. The medical-grade silicone bolster and gentle adhesive attach to the nose while protecting the ala against pressure injury. Of interest to clinicians, the device provides protection against tube migration, reliable oxygen delivery, and consistent end tidal monitoring.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. redefines the standard of anesthesia care with its new nasopharyngeal airway. Post this

"We designed the IntelAir™ to fulfill a market need; while some devices focused on patient needs and others on clinician needs, none appropriately served both. With this all-in-one device, users can benefit from the streamlined approach paired with AMT's commitment to excellence," reflected Dr. George Picha M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S., Founder & CEO of Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

AMT adds the IntelAir™ to its ever-growing surgical line portfolio, which includes suture delivery systems, initial placement kits, smoke evacuators, retractors, and more.

The IntelAir™ is available for sale now with and without tubing in varying lengths. To learn more about the device, click here.

About AMT: We are dedicated to providing the market with products that improve the quality of patients' and caregivers' lives. We accomplish this by bridging the gap between the medical device industry and the patient population, through various relations and partnerships. AMT works with professional clinicians, caregivers, patients, and their family members to better understand their needs. AMT is more than just a manufacturing facility; we are committed to the highest level of quality, safety, and patient care. We are interested in the whole person, not just the device they use.

All AMT products are proudly designed, manufactured, and supported in the USA.

