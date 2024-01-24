Applied Nanoscience Inc. Commissions U.S.-based Pilot Plant and Unveils Strategic IP Sale Process

News provided by

Applied Nanoscience Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 10:24 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Nanoscience Inc. (ANI), a nanotechnology-based air filtration solutions company, today disclosed that a newly constructed pilot plant has been commissioned to ensure reliable production scale-up of the company's groundbreaking NanoFense technology.   This technology, protected by a U.S. patent, involves a silver nanoparticle formulation that can be applied to any existing air filtration media.   Its purpose is to improve filter performance against transmission of harmful pathogens, mold, and infectious diseases.   The facility is operated under a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company – KM Pathogen Defense LLC, located in Downs, KS.   ANI had previously announced the successful completion of process enhancements for its proprietary antimicrobial air filter coating.

Furthermore, the Company announced the formal launch of a strategic sale process for its intellectual property (IP) portfolio and has appointed Beluca Ventures, LLC as its M&A advisor.

"The ever-growing demand for air filtration companies to provide genuinely protective solutions necessitates ANI's position as an attractive partner for the introduction of value-added products that enhance public safety against harmful pathogens.   It has become evident that the most effective way to bring ANI's unique patented technology to market is by partnering with a major industry player possessing global distribution capabilities," stated Thomas Allen, President and CEO of ANI.

Beluca Ventures CEO, Christian Lagerling, also commented that "ANI is a unique asset with its extensive IP and capabilities.   Over the next few months, we will deepen current discussions and initiate new strategic dialogues with potential acquirers."

About ANI

ANI is a pioneering nanotechnology-based development company exclusively focused on protective air filtration applications.   It offers innovative solutions to enhance the performance of air filtration products, effectively eliminating bacteria, viruses and fungi.  The company owns NEFT™ (Nanoparticle -- Enhanced -- Filtration -- Technology), a broad intellectual property platform with significant potential for application in consumer and industrial market segments aimed at reducing the transmission of infectious pathogens.

ANI holds (16) issued international patents protecting their NEFT platform in 13 countries across five continents.   The patent coverage encompasses three primary methods of integrating nanoparticles with filter media: (1) coating the filter media with a powder of nanoparticles, (2) impregnating the nanoparticles into the filter media, and (3) positioning nanoparticle pellets adjacent to the filter media.

For further information about Applied Nanoscience Inc., please visit: www.appliednanoscience.com 

SOURCE Applied Nanoscience Inc.

