Applied Risk Joins ISASecure as a Certification Laboratory for Automation and Control Systems Security

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Risk, a Netherlands-based organisation specialised in enhancing the cyber security of critical infrastructure, has signed an agreement with ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) to become an accredited ISASecure certification lab. This will enable Applied Risk to conduct assessments and certify off-the-shelf industrial automation and control (IAC) devices.

The ISASecure certification program conforms to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted industrial cyber security standards. The program assesses IAC products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities, and that they meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards.

All ISASecure certification testing is conducted by accredited, independent test laboratories. Once Applied Risk has completed its accreditation process, it will be able to accept submissions for certification.

The addition of Applied Risk expands the global reach of the ISASecure program, which already has accredited test laboratories in the US, Japan, Germany, and Canada. Several laboratories in other countries are actively seeking accreditation.

"This is a significant step for Applied Risk," says Jalal Bouhdada, founder and CEO of Applied Risk. "This raises the bar in terms of what we can provide to customers globally. It reinforces our commitment to conform to the highest standards in cybersecurity for industrial automation and control systems."

Andre Ristiano, Managing Director of the ISASecure Program, says: "Applied Risk has a great reputation for being on the leading edge of cybersecurity. We look forward to having them as an ISASecure-accredited certification body."

About Applied Risk

As a trusted partner for industrial cyber security, Applied Risk is driven to safeguard the critical infrastructure our society depends on. Combining cyber security knowledge and experience in operational technology, Applied Risk provides tailored solutions that assist asset owners, system integrators and suppliers to develop, deploy and maintain cyber-resilient operations. Based in the Netherlands, Applied Risk operates on a global scale, helping protect industries such as oil and gas, power, water management, manufacturing, healthcare, maritime and transport. To learn more, visit www.applied-risk.com.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007, the ISA Security Compliance Institute's (ISCI) mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of automation control systems. ISCI has been conducting ISASecure® certifications on automation and control systems since 2011 through its network of ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.

The Institute was established by thought leaders from major organizations in the automation controls community seeking to improve the cyber security posture of critical Infrastructure for generations to come. Prominent ISASecure supporters include Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, TUV Rheinland, Yokogawa, YPF, exida, GE Digital, Synopsis, CSSC, CSA Group, IPA-Japan and others.

The Institute's goals are realized through ISASecure® compliance programs, education, technical support, and improvements in suppliers' development processes and users' life cycle management practices. The ISASecure® designation ensures that automation products conform to industry consensus cyber security standards such as IEC 62443, providing confidence to users of ISASecure products and systems and creating product differentiation for suppliers conforming to the ISASecure specification.

www.isasecure.org.

SOURCE Applied Risk