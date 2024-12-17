Applied Software Announces "Keeping AEC Green" National Scholarship Contest Winners

Five-fold Year-Over-Year Growth in Responses Yields Impressive Entries From Tomorrow's Leaders in Sustainable Construction

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, GRAITEC Group, a leading software developer in the AEC, construction, and manufacturing industries, has announced the winners of its 2024 "Keeping AEC Green" scholarship essay contest. This initiative encourages high school students to explore careers in sustainable construction. Now in its second year, the contest attracted over 1,000 students, a significant increase from 200 participants in 2023. Entrants explored and creatively addressed a variety of environmental and construction industry challenges, proposing innovative solutions with thoughtful implementation strategies.

Many entrants outlined existing innovations and solutions, researching in great detail how they might affect future society and global climate change. The winning entries were able to take that a step or two further and developed unique and compelling arguments for very creative solutions.

"We were thoroughly impressed with this year's entries," said Scott McMaster, Executive Vice President of Applied Software, GRAITEC Group. "Many students went above and beyond what we considered high-school level research and presentation. A few of the entries are business-class arguments for their solutions and we hope this recognition motivates the students to keep pushing to develop their ideas."

Judges from Applied Software, GRAITEC Group awarded Munawar Ali, a sophomore at Elkins High School (Missouri City, TX), first place and $1,000 for an essay elaborately detailing research and designs to turn biomass waste from corn harvesting into a sustainable building material called Cornstruct. The proposed solution could have wide-ranging environmental and economic benefits in developing countries. Ali's school also will receive a $500 donation to its technology innovation or similar program from Applied Software, GRAITEC Group.

The second-place winner, Anika Deshpande from Mainland Regional High School (Linwood, NJ), will receive $300 for an essay focused on finding less expensive and highly efficient alternatives to precious metal catalysts needed in advancing PEC water-splitting technologies in green hydrogen production.

For outlining an intriguing solution integrating AI to help facility managers properly use complicated technology in more sustainable building operations, Fiona Chandler from Durango High School (Durango, CO), was awarded third place and will receive $250.

To meet growing population demands, the global construction industry is projected to add new infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, yet it is woefully understaffed, leaving a labor gap estimated at roughly 500,000 unfilled jobs. The "Keeping AEC Green" scholarship aims to reach as many students as possible and spark an interest in developing future skills. It will take time for programs like this to develop new talent and fill needed construction roles, but it is one step among many Applied Software, GRAITEC Group champions to help close the labor gap.

Given the growing response and reach of the scholarship program, Applied Software, GRAITEC Group expects to continue the contest in 2025. Future details will be provided at https://asti.com/high-school-sustainability-essay-contest/ .

