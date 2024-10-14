Applied Software, GRAITEC Group Announces MSUITE Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software, GRAITEC Group today announced its formal partnership with MSUITE, part of DEWALT Construction Technology, making it a preferred vendor of MSUITE solutions. Applied Software has a decades-long history of dedication to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) industry in construction, as well as the skilled trades.

The MSUITE products include cloud-based management software that connects BIM and fabrication teams. MSUITE design automation solutions serve the MEP, piping, industrial, and sheet metal sectors. MSUITE is well known for collaborating on ways to move the construction industry forward.

This partnership brings Applied Software clients a greater breadth of experience to streamline design processes and improve innovation in their product development and building design processes.

Scott McMaster, GRAITEC Group Executive Vice President of North America, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "We have a long and dedicated history of enabling increased quality and productivity for MEP businesses. We are excited by this new partnership with MSUITE, which enables us to solidify and enhance our support for the work of the MEP community in BIM and fabrication."

Benny Baltrotsky, VP of Partnerships & GTM with DEWALT Construction Technology, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Applied Software, GRAITEC Group. This partnership will allow us to further our mission of advancing the fabrication industry by providing innovative solutions that enhance productivity and streamline workflows for MEP professionals."

About Applied Software, GRAITEC Group

Applied Software, part of the worldwide GRAITEC Group, is a leading provider of a broad range of world-class BIM services and solutions dedicated to empowering construction and manufacturing professionals to digitize and industrialize their processes for a sustainable tomorrow. With a strong history of partnership and innovation and as a trusted Autodesk Platinum Partner for over 30 years, Applied Software, GRAITEC Group helps clients achieve a competitive advantage. For more information visit www.asti.com.

About MSUITE

MSUITE, part of DEWALT Construction Technology, is user-friendly software for MEP, modular, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses. MSUITE prefabrication software is designed to automate workflows. Innovation of processes, systems and methods is core to the suite of products MSUITE designs, develops and produces for MEP companies.

For more information:

Todd Weyandt

[email protected]

(404) 564-1843

SOURCE Applied Software