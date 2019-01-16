Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) reveals advanced FISH solutions that deliver ultra-fast imaging analysis

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI), a global leader and provider of biomedical imaging analysis solutions has launched a new product update to facilitate the growing demands of pathology and cytogenetic laboratories.

The product update includes a novel imaging methodology based on an all-new algorithm coupled with advanced hardware components to increase the scanning speed for FISH imaging. This new scanning methodology is designed to enhance various hematology and solid tumor imaging workflows. Get more details by clicking here.

By optimizing the traditional error-prone process, ASI's full-line of diagnostic products deliver laboratories with ultra-fast sample scanning and highly efficient computer-assisted analysis for easier FISH validation, shorter turnaround time and higher reporting confidence.

"We recognized that the rapid growth of FISH testing in pathology and increased test volumes have created a clear need for advanced digital workflows," says Limor Shiposh, CEO of ASI. "I am excited to introduce our newly advanced imaging processor solution. It presents a paradigm shift in how FISH is performed, which is absolutely critical to patients."

The new update has been incorporated into ASI's Brightfield, Fluorescence and Spectral imaging and analysis solutions including HiBand, HiFISH, Harmony, HiPath Pro and PathFusion.

PathFusion scanners for FISH, H&E and IHC imaging and analysis offer laboratories an all-in-one solution from scanning to reporting. In addition, the comprehensive pathology suite expedites more slide scanning volumes, improves diagnostic accuracy and optimizes the overall workflow process.

About ASI

ASI is a global leader and provider of biomedical imaging and analysis solutions with a comprehensive product portfolio in digital diagnostics. Founded in 1993, ASI markets, services, and supports its products in nearly 50 countries. The company has worldwide offices in the US and Asia plus a global network of distribution partners.

For more information about ASI's products and clinical applications, please visit the company's website or request more information here: http://eepurl.com/gdslAn

