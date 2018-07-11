Applied Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc., announced today the appointment of Dr. Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Perfetti is a distinguished endocrinologist with more than 15 years' experience in drug development. His extensive leadership capabilities have resulted in multiple advances in metabolic disease, which have benefitted patients around the world.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Perfetti joining our team," said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Applied Therapeutics. "His industry-leading expertise in drug development and his substantial operational experience will be critical in driving our programs from early stage to launch."

Prior to joining Applied Therapeutics, Dr. Perfetti served as Senior Medical Officer and Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Business Unit at Sanofi. Over his decade-long tenure at Sanofi, Dr. Perfetti held senior leadership roles and chaired multiple committees, including the R&D Diabetes Clinical Review Committee and the Clinical Study Review Committee. He was also a member of the company-wide Sanofi Senior Leadership Group. Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Perfetti was the Director and Global Development Leader in diabetes, obesity, metabolism and endocrinology at Amgen, as well as the Early Development Leader, responsible for transitioning preclinical assets into first-in-human studies. Before joining industry, Dr. Perfetti spent 20 years in academia at UCLA and the NIH. He practiced as an endocrinologist, and served as Director of the Diabetes Research Laboratory and Director of the Outpatient Diabetes Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He received his MD and PhD degrees in Endocrinology from University La Sapienza in Rome and performed post-graduate training in endocrinology and molecular biology at the National Institutes of Health.

Additionally, the Company announced the addition of two distinguished clinicians to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board: Dr. Donald D'Amico, MD, Chairman of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College and Ophthalmologist-in-Chief at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Dr. Eric Kanter, MD, partner at Retina-Vitreous Consultants. Dr. D'Amico and Dr. Kanter will serve in an expert advisory capacity to support the development of Applied Therapeutics's diabetic retinopathy program.

About Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Applied Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company, focused on developing transformative drugs in areas of high unmet medical need – fatal or debilitating diseases for which no therapies are approved. The Company applies cutting-edge technology to validated drug targets that have failed to produce meaningful therapies in the past. Applied Therapeutics believes that through innovative science, millions of lives can be saved. For more information, visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com.

