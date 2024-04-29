Applied Underwriters Invitational Nets Record-Breaking $11M in Golf's Top Charity Tournament, as Champions, Celebrities, and Business Leaders Gather May 1st - 5th at Missouri's Big Cedar Lodge for National Finals

Luke Donald, Jim Kelly, and Dan Boever join winning foursomes for the finale of the #1 Charity Event in Golf™

OMAHA, Neb., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Underwriters President Jamie Sahara has announced record-breaking results for the beneficiaries served by golf's number one charitable tournament, the Applied Underwriters Invitational, as the net raised reaches $11 million, and as winners gather for the finals at famed Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri on May 1st to 5th. The 72-hole event will be played at the Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge, and Payne's Valley golf courses, designed by some of golf's top names, including Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, Tom Fazio, and Tiger Woods. The resort also features golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player. The event is the culmination of 76 amateur golf tournaments hosted by Applied Underwriters with each local tournament raising money to benefit a charitable partner within their community. This season, the Applied Invitational drew more than 11,000 golfers competing to benefit 65 charities across the U.S.

Support for the tournament found many leaders driving the effort together with Applied Underwriters, according to Mr. Sahara: "We enlisted such enthusiastic supporters as European Ryder Cup Captain and former number one player in the world Luke Donald, legendary Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Jim Kelly, and World Long Drive Champion Dan Boever among a host of corporate and other celebrity players joining amateur finalists. We are deeply grateful to our celebrity supporters, to our local sponsors, to our dedicated volunteers who gave so much time and effort and spent so generously to realize this great success, and to our talented field of highly competitive golfers. Applied Underwriters' thousands of professionals and brokers across the country join me in wishing our winning foursomes the best of luck in the National Finals."

Loren Shapiro, the Invitational's Founder and National Tournament Director said: "With Applied Underwriters' record-breaking results this year, the Invitational program completes its 36th year in April with a fundraising total of more than $287 million in net charitable proceeds. Featured events during the sold-out National Finals include a special Gala Dinner interview with European Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald, and a golf exhibition by World Long Drive Champion, Dan Boever, all hosted by the incomparable Jim Kelly. We thank our national presenting sponsors Cobra Puma Golf, Bridgestone Golf, Bass Pro Shops, The Experience St. Andrews, Blank Label, Under Armour Eyewear, and Big Cedar Lodge; and national marketing partners All American Classics, Global Golf Post, Golf Text, Sportsbox AI, and Inspirato for their key roles in supporting the beneficiary charities across America."

Looking ahead, Mr. Sahara has encouraged current and prospective players noting that the 2024-25 Applied Underwriters Invitational season is already live, with tournaments beginning in May: "The Invitational schedule is growing rapidly and now includes events hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, and Justin Reid of the Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs; we are adding five additional tournaments, bringing our total number of events to 80, and increasing the number of recipient charities from 65 to at least 75 organizations. Applied Underwriters has committed our resources to making the coming year an even greater success."

About the Applied Underwriters Invitational (www.invitational.com)

The Applied Underwriters Invitational™, the #1 Charity Event in Golf™, supports charitable partners in holding up communities and championing those in need. Each year, over 11,000 golfers play in approximately 75 tournaments benefitting more than 65 national and local charities across the US. Since its inception, the Invitational has conducted more than 4,500 tournaments, raising over $287 million in net proceeds for its benefiting charities.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

SOURCE Applied Underwriters