Applied Underwriters Invitational Nets Record-Breaking $15.2 Million for Charities from this Year's Expanded National Golf Tournament Series, World's Largest

More than 12,000 golfers compete in 85 local competitions in more than 30 US states to boost Applied Invitational's 38-year total to over $316 million in charitable contributions

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Applied Underwriters Invitational today announced record-breaking results from its annual competition, now providing $15.2 million to benefit charities across the nation. The record exceeds last year's $14 million, itself a record as 12,000 golfers participated in 85 tournaments, manned by more than 2,500 volunteers and supported by more than 2,700 corporate sponsors. The recognized large-scale impact of Applied Underwriters charitable initiative is unprecedented in the world of golf and other sports undertakings, according to its organizers.

The local tournament series will conclude in a four-day, 85-hole final competition to be held April 29 through May 3, 2026, at the famed Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, known for its Ozark mountain setting on the shores of Table Rock Lake; Big Cedar Lodge has been named USA Today's number one golf resort in the United States, offering golfers the rare experience of playing on a challenging world championship course designed and played by such professional golf legends as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Gary Player, Ben Crenshaw, Bill Coore and Tom Watson.

At the finals each team will play three tour-quality courses plus one day of 31 holes of Par-3 golf on some of the finest courses in the world, including the remarkable new Cliffhanger course that sits on a steep hillside adjacent to Payne Valley's famous 19th hole. Cliffhangers' 18 holes range from 60 to 165 yards featuring dramatic elevation changes, large and small targets, tucked pins, precipitous slopes, waterfalls, and caves. The team with the lowest score for four rounds will be named Applied Underwriters Invitational National Champion. To make it to the finals, players at all skill levels compete in local and regional four-person scramble tournaments.

"Our Invitational Tournament has had an impact on so many levels: it is no surprise how it has grown in participation, prestige, and practical results for so many charities," according to Steve Menzies, Chairman of Applied Underwriters. "For us as the event's leaders, applying the principles of entrepreneurship to a charitable undertaking, the result is unimaginably rewarding as we see all of this concerted effort bringing to fruition the experience of high-level competition, the dedicated voluntarism of more than 2,500 men and women across the country, the commitment of 2,700 generous corporate sponsors, and the guidance and active participation of legends from the world of sports, entertainment, music, and public life, including such friends as Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Michael Phelps, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Nancy Lopez, Ernie Els, Chris DiMarco, Kelly Tilghman, Jim Kelly, Grant Hill, Anthony Muñoz, Emilio Rivera, Charles Haley, David Stockton, Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, Justin Reid, Deron Cherry, Alan English, Norman Nixon, Byron Scott, Warren Moon, Vince Young, Andre Ware, Calvin Johnson, and Roger Clemens. We thanked them all as do the hospitals, patient care organizations, research foundations, scholarship funds, youth organizations, mentoring groups, and nutritional support institutions who benefit from The Invitational," he said.

"We are proud to support so many charities, including Boys & Girls Clubs, the Habitat for Humanity, the United Way, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Chinese Hospital of San Francisco, Wide Horizons for Children, Reimagine Life Foundation, the Addiction Education Society, the Autism Society, and multiple cancer fighting organizations, including the American Cancer Society," Mr. Menzies concluded.

Golf legend, long time Invitational advocate, and two-time winning European Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald stated, "What Applied is doing charitably is truly special—bringing people together to support causes that really matter. Playing at Big Cedar is a bucket list event for amateur golfers. It's the closest thing to stepping into a major. We wish the best of luck to all the finalists."

Among plans for next year are events to be held on prestigious golf courses, including Riviera Country Club, Oakland Hills, the Olympic Club, Bighorn, Sleepy Hollow, the Quarry, Lake Nona, and Quaker Ridge among many others, according to National Tournament Director Loren Shapiro: "This record-setting year, a year of extraordinary growth, delivers so much to so many that we continue to be inspired by the generosity of all of those who come together to make this happen: golfers, volunteers, sponsors, communities, and a great group of celebrities make it possible. Next year we'll be at 85 events giving golfers the ability to experience all that the sport offers while doing it for a great set of causes."

Mr. Shapiro thanked this year's National Presenting Sponsors and National Marketing Partners:

National Presenting Sponsors

Cobra PUMA Golf

Bridgestone Golf

Bass Pro Shops

Balance of Nature

Popticals

The Experience St. Andrews

Stanley

Big Cedar Lodge

National Marketing Partners

Casa de Campo

Brush Creek Ranch

Global Golf Post

SportsBox AI

Charity Golf Today

Style Driver

The Fish Guyz

Mr. Shapiro invited golfers, volunteers, and communities across the country to communicate with the tournament office for information about participation at: www.invitational.com.

The Applied Underwriters Invitational™, the #1 Charity Event in Golf™, supports charitable partners in holding up communities and championing those in need. Each year, over 12,000 golfers play in approximately 85 tournaments benefitting more than 80 national and local charities across the US. Since its inception, the Invitational has conducted more than 4,600 tournaments, raising over $316 million in net proceeds for its benefiting charities.

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

