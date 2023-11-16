Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits Has Released a Comprehensive Nonprofit Leadership Training Bundle Available for Free Digital Download

News provided by

Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits

16 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nonprofit managers and leaders are being offered a unique opportunity to enhance their skills and increase their impact with the launch of the Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits Digital Bundle. This digital bundle covers eight foundational management and leadership principles, providing valuable insight and practical guidance for nonprofit professionals.

The free digital bundle includes access to the Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits Leadership Course, offering immediate and impactful insights into solving today's most pressing management and leadership challenges. Additionally, recipients can request digital, audiobook, and print copies of the companion booklet, Applied Wisdom for the Nonprofit Sector, at no extra cost, with free shipping.

Key learnings from the bundle include shaping a powerful organizational culture, building respect and trust, leveraging bad news, strategic skill development, infrastructure building, donor inspiration, maintaining focus on priorities, turning ideas into action, and empowering employees while fostering accountability.

The video series within the course features real-life examples from accomplished nonprofit leaders such as Ahmad Thomas (CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group), Gabriela Chavez-Lopez (Executive Director, Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley), and Michael Elliott (President & Executive Director, Valley Health Foundation).

The creation of this comprehensive digital bundle was driven by positive feedback received over the years, and a recent survey, directly engaging nonprofit managers and leaders to understand their preferences for ongoing professional development.

Nonprofit managers and leaders are encouraged to seize this valuable opportunity to access the Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits Digital Bundle and elevate their capabilities for the benefit of their organizations and communities.

Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits is made possible through the charitable foundation of Jim and Becky Morgan, long-time supporters of the nonprofit sector.

Contact: Thad McIlroy, [email protected], 415-689-9553

SOURCE Applied Wisdom for Nonprofits

