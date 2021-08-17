APPlife Digital Solutions Appoints Mark Messina As Director Of Digital Strategy & Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:ALDS) ("APPlife" or the "Company"), an e-commerce and cloud-based solutions provider for work, home, recreation, and research, today announced that it has appointed Mark Messina as Director of Digital Strategy & Marketing to initially enhance consumer demand and build brand equity for its men's grooming platform, Rooster Essentials. Rooster Essentials is an e-commerce shopping platform that offers premium, curated products, including men's hair care, skin care, and shaving tools for daily use, lifestyle, and grooming.

With his strong customer focus, Mr. Messina brings to APPlife 20+ years of experience in management consulting, integrated digital marketing, and mobile software development. He will be responsible for leading a global digital marketing strategy that encompasses consumer-facing communications and social media initiatives. Initially, this will involve providing leadership, coordination, and oversight of digital marketing for Rooster Essentials, with longer-term responsibilities for the entirety of APPlife's portfolio strategy, including business development and accelerated market deployment plans for APPlife's other brands both domestically and internationally. His appointment is effective as of August 17, 2021 and he will report directly to Matthew Reid, APPlife's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Reid stated, "Mark is a strong leader and a proven subject matter expert in the field of digital marketing. Throughout his career, Mark has helped a variety of brands connect with new consumers by establishing and expanding branding and digital marketing efforts, and I am confident that he will help Rooster Essentials do the same. Using his cross-functional skills and experience, Mark will lead our digital growth strategy to strengthen our APPlife brands by driving demand creation and commercializing new innovations. We are excited to be working with him as we look to further build awareness and drive sales for our brands."

Mr. Messina added, "It's such an exciting time to be joining APPlife – a company with multiple emerging brands and growth opportunities that play important roles in people's lives. I have enjoyed working with Matt through my association with Linchpin and look forward to further engaging consumers in new and innovative ways. I'm eager to leverage my entrepreneurial spirit and experience to help grow Rooster Essentials and the other exciting APPlife brands."

In May 2021, APPlife announced its partnership with Linchpin Marketing, founded by Messina, where he has served as a key member of APPlife's team in an advisory role. In addition to his role at Linchpin, Messina will assist APPlife with traditional and digital marketing, website and application development, analytics, social media, CRM and email marketing.

Prior to launching Linchpin, Mark focused on entrepreneurship and company building, including consulting to media giants like MTV Networks, Barnes and Noble, CBS/Viacom and the NBA. Previously, he held positions at Booz Allen and Hamilton in the Information Technology Practice and Price Waterhouse in the Financial Services Industry Practice. Additionally, Mark has served as adviser to global organizations including the Vatican and United Nations. Mr. Messina holds a Master and Bachelor of Engineering in Systems and Telecommunications from the University of Pennsylvania. and began his career consulting to startups and small businesses as a research analyst and consultant at the Wharton Small Business Development Center of the Snyder Entrepreneurial Center at the Wharton School of Business.

ABOUT ROOSTER ESSENTIALS

Rooster Essentials offers the finest selection of men's grooming products with everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. Daily use products, lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities, Rooster Essentials offers premium men's hair care, skin care, shaving essentials, and beard grooming tools from leading brands. Subscriptions and auto-delivery options are also available. Shop www.roosteressentials.com for gifts and kits that include premium men's grooming and lifestyle products.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions creates, invests, and builds e-commerce and cloud-based solutions for work, home, recreation, and research. Through its portfolio of businesses, APPlife develops life solutions for everyday issues and needs. Current businesses include: Rooster Essentials, an e-commerce platform of curated grooming products for men, one of the fastest growing markets in the consumer brands space. OfficeHop, an online rental marketplace for private offices, meeting rooms, lunch meetings, and creative spaces – imagine vacation rentals, but for office space. B2BCHX, an accredited resource for background checks on Chinese companies. More information about APPlife and its portfolio of businesses is available at www.applifedigital.com.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts:

Jody Janson

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

[email protected]

SOURCE APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.applifedigital.com

