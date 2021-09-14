APPlife Digital Solutions Provides Strategic Update On Three Of Its E-Commerce Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:ALDS) ("APPlife" or the "Company"), an e-commerce and cloud-based solutions provider for work, home, recreation, and research, today provided a strategic update on three of its proprietary e–commerce platforms, Rooster Essentials, Office Hop, and B2BCHX.

Rooster Essentials is an e-commerce shopping platform that offers premium, curated men's grooming products, including hair care, skin care, beard care and shaving tools. Office Hop allows businesses or property owners to list unoccupied office and meeting rooms through an online marketplace. B2BCHX offers background checks on Chinese companies, providing valuable due diligence through a third-party verification report.

The direct-to-consumer model is at the core of APPlife's strategy for its portfolio businesses. APPlife is actively advancing its digital measurement tools to improve the marketing and advertising effectiveness of Rooster Essentials dedicated to the continued elevation of the brands' digital transformation to drive consumer purchasing behavior and expand the customer's experience across all digital channels. Recently, Rooster Essentials began expanding its presence by launching opportunistic marketing campaigns for seasons, holidays, or life events. For example, Rooster Essentials recently offered a 15% discount on its curated men's grooming products as part of the "back-to-school" marketing initiative. Additional marketing campaigns are being rolled out each month. Through its end-to-end strategic marketing and advertising programs, Rooster Essentials is working to successfully drive customer acquisition, sales and retention by educating consumers, converting them to a sale, and retaining them through rewards and loyalty programs.

Mark Messina, APPlife's Director of Digital Strategy & Marketing, said, "Defining and connecting with our target consumers online is the first step to creating a loyal customer. We are excited to have begun the implementation of our marketing and advertising campaigns for Rooster Essentials and the preliminary results have been positive. We expect to launch new marketing and advertising programs for both Office Hop and B2BCHX in the fourth quarter, focused on introducing and expanding these products and services into new domestic and international markets."

Matthew Reid, APPlife's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With our new Rooster Essentials marketing and advertising campaign underway and Office Hop and B2BCHX following close behind, we expect our lifestyle brands, products, and services will disrupt the men's grooming, office space rental and background verification categories. As our preliminary marketing metrics show, our digital and social media campaigns are pushing our products in front of consumers in a very effective way. We are confident that our reach and data-capture will be instrumental in carrying out the steps of customer identification, education, conversion, and retention."

ABOUT ROOSTER ESSENTIALS

Rooster Essentials offers the finest selection of men's grooming products with everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. Daily use products, lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities, Rooster Essentials offers premium men's hair care, skin care, shaving essentials, and beard grooming tools from leading brands. Auto-delivery options with monthly auto billing are also available. Shop www.roosteressentials.com for gifts and kits that include premium men's grooming and lifestyle products.

ABOUT OFFICE HOP

Office Hop is an online rental marketplace for short-term shared and private offices, meeting rooms, private rooms in restaurants and creative spaces. We connect professionals and businesses looking for flexible and on-demand workspace to amazing properties that fit their size and budget requirements. We create transparency and accessibility in the office and meeting space market by allowing anyone to book venues online quickly and easily as well as allowing hosts to list their available space for rent. We offer options for short-term office or meeting room rentals customized around your needs. From daily to weekly arrangements, Office Hop provides the perfect workspace for your team and budget. For more information, please visit www.officehop.com.

ABOUT B2BCHX

B2BCHX is an online resource for vetting Chinese based companies. The service offers three price points (US$79, US$399 or US$1,299) for detailed reporting from a reputable Chinese law firm, providing a cost-effective way to do a background check on a Chinese company. To learn more about B2BCHX and view a sample report, please visit www.B2BCHX.com.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions creates, invests, and builds e-commerce and cloud-based solutions for work, home, recreation, and research. Through its portfolio of businesses, APPlife develops life solutions for everyday issues and needs. Current businesses include: Rooster Essentials, an e-commerce platform of curated grooming products for men, one of the fastest growing markets in the consumer brands space. Office Hop, an online rental marketplace for private offices, meeting rooms, lunch meetings, and creative spaces – imagine vacation rentals, but for office space. B2BCHX, an accredited resource for background checks on Chinese companies. More information about APPlife and its portfolio of businesses is available at www.applifedigital.com.

