Applitools Acquires Preflight to Help Bring Its AI Powered Testing Platform to Teams of All Skill Sets

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, the pioneer and leader in the field of AI-powered test automation tools, announced today the acquisition of Preflight, a cutting-edge test automation platform specializing in low-code test automation. With this strategic acquisition, Applitools expands its platform and strengthens its position as the testing platform of the future, infusing AI in key parts of the testing lifecycle.

With Preflight's low-code testing solution, anyone in the organization, regardless of their technical capabilities, can create, run, and maintain automated tests at exceptional speed. Since there is no need to write code, teams can create complex end-to-end test scenarios without the need to invest costly engineering resources. This means more of the application can be properly tested without slowing down investment or release velocity of new features and products.

With this acquisition, Applitools expands its portfolio to offer an end-to-end testing platform that covers the entire automated testing lifecycle. This includes full support for authoring tests through Preflight low-code solution, as well as tests created with open-source frameworks like Selenium, Playwright or Cypress - enabling you to inject AI to your testing process, regardless of your team's skill set. Applitools customers will now benefit from enhanced AI-driven test authoring, execution, and analysis capabilities. These capabilities will allow teams to move faster and automate their tests more quickly, easily, and accurately than ever before.

Gil Sever, Co-Founder of Applitools, reflects on the company's landmark acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of Preflight is a pivotal moment for Applitools. By welcoming Preflight's talented team into the Applitools family, we're merging their expertise in low-code test automation with our flagship Eyes and Ultrafast Test Cloud offering. Together, we're poised to redefine how organizations automate their testing to deliver exceptional user experiences, maintaining our leadership in a dynamic and rapidly evolving category."

Adam Carmi, Co-Founder and CTO of Applitools, emphasized the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Preflight, a company that shares our passion for delivering innovative testing solutions powered by AI. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing advanced technologies that help organizations deliver flawless digital experiences to their users. After examining dozens of low code tools, Preflight stood out as having the most robust AI abilities, and allowing anyone on the team to author and maintain tests to solve complex real-world automation challenges without relying on developers for help."

Mustafa Bayramoglu, Founder and CEO of Preflight, expressed excitement about the acquisition and the potential it holds for the industry. "We are proud of the solutions we have built at Preflight, and we are thrilled to become part of the Applitools family," said Bayramoglu. "Applitools is renowned for its commitment to pioneering AI-based testing, and together, we can take our technologies to new heights. By joining forces, we will empower organizations to test code with unprecedented speed, accuracy and efficiency, ultimately delivering exceptional user experiences."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. HMB served as legal advisor to Preflight and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Applitools.

