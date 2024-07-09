Applitools Announces Availability of the Intelligent Testing Platform on AWS Marketplace

It is now easier than ever for dev and test teams to access Applitools' AI-powered test automation technology to deliver flawless digital experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, the industry leader for AI-powered test automation, today announced the availability of its Intelligent Testing Platform on AWS Marketplace, an online store that makes it easy for customers to find, compare, and immediately start using the software and services that run on AWS.

Find Applitools on the AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=seller-rv3c3l4a5nvfs

Applitools is transforming the testing landscape with its Intelligent Testing Platform. Featuring Gen-AI powered Autonomous Testing capabilities, it stands as the first fully autonomous test automation solution that automatically generates tests for websites and multi-page web applications.

Applitools allows developers, test engineers and business users to author automated tests using plain English. Additionally, it is the only platform that allows codeless testing to be combined with code-based testing using existing open-source test frameworks.

The Applitools Intelligent Testing Platform is comprised of five main solutions, all easily accessible on the AWS Marketplace:

Autonomous: a game-changing generative test platform for web and multi-page web applications that reduces manual work at every stage of the testing lifecycle.

a codeless testing platform for QA professionals building comprehensive, end-to-end tests for web applications of any complexity. Eyes: an AI-powered engine that can integrate into nearly any test framework and language to help validate any interface, from web applications to mobile applications, documents and more.

an AI-powered engine that can integrate into nearly any test framework and language to help validate any interface, from web applications to mobile applications, documents and more. Ultrafast Grid and Execution Cloud: the next generation of cross browser testing, Ultrafast Grid allows users to perform visual testing across multiple browsers and devices in seconds, to ensure content is visually perfect on every device, screen size, and browser combination. The Execution Cloud is the first cloud-based testing platform with built-in self-healing capabilities that enable engineering and testing teams to run existing tests against an AI-powered test infrastructure.

"The Applitools Intelligent Testing Platform empowers developers, QA professionals, and business leaders alike, enabling them to efficiently build, maintain, and execute functional and visual tests across all environments, browsers, and devices in minutes," said Alex Berry, CEO of Applitools. "By offering Applitools on AWS, customers can now easily subscribe to the Applitools suite of products directly from their AWS account. Additionally, they can leverage their AWS credits to utilize these services."

Try the Applitools Intelligent Platform Today: https://applitools.com/

About Applitools

Applitools sets the industry standard for AI-powered test automation, infusing AI into every step of the testing lifecycle. Remarkably intuitive, the Applitools Intelligent Testing Platform empowers every team member - from design, development, QA, operations, marketing and product teams – to contribute to quality assurance, regardless of their coding expertise. With Applitools, companies accelerate their testing processes, embrace comprehensive quality checks, and ensure superior product delivery in less time through proactive, continuous testing.

Hundreds of the world's top brands – including more than 25% of the Fortune 500 – trust Applitools to reliably ship applications faster to delight millions of users on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com .

