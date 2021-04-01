Applitools Announces Future of Testing: Mobile Live Virtual Event

Top QA professionals and test engineers present interactive sessions and live panels to discuss innovations and cutting-edge practices in mobile test automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced "Future of Testing: Mobile," a free, live-streamed virtual event dedicated to the current trends and innovations shaping mobile test automation. Throughout the last year, thousands of live participants have joined host Joe Colantonio and thought leaders from around the world to discuss and share technology, trends and success stories focused around software quality. This iteration of the popular event features presentations that aim to upskill developers, test engineers and QA professionals responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality mobile apps and experiences.

"Staying ahead of the curve is critical as technology is constantly changing. Quality leaders need to have a 360 degree understanding of the trends, technologies, and approaches available in order to be successful," said Parasar Saha, Director of Quality Assurance at SOTI. "Applitools Future of Testing events provide the perfect balance, ensuring quality professionals are equipped with the knowledge they need to excel in today's fast-paced app dev environment."

For more information and to register for the live stream, visit: https://applitools.com/future-of-testing-mobile-north-america/

The one day event features speakers from brands like Nordstrom, SONY PlayStation, ThoughtWorks, Very Good Ventures and more. Domain experts and test automation practitioners will lead sessions that cover the latest practices and tools in mobile testing, automation, release strategies and multi-platform integrations.

Keynote speakers include Jason Huggins, founder of Selenium, Appium, and Tapster Robotics, as well as Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University.

"The Future of Testing: Mobile virtual event is an amazing opportunity to upskill the community on the latest frameworks, tools and strategies shaping mobile test automation," said Angie Jones, Principal Automation Architect and Senior Director at Applitools and Test Automation University. "With compatibility and environmental stability a priority in the mobile testing space, it is important that we continue to improve testing efficiency and enable engineers to improve upon their own mobile test automation initiatives."

Some of the exclusive, live stream content includes:

Appium 2.0: What's Next - Join Sai Krishna and Srinivasan Sekar , lead consultants at ThoughtWorks and contributors to the Appium project, to learn everything you need to know about Appium 2.0 - the first major release of Appium in 7 years.

- Join Sai Krishna and , lead consultants at ThoughtWorks and contributors to the Appium project, to learn - the first major release of Appium in 7 years. Expert Panel: State of Mobile Frameworks - Join a discussion on the latest trends with Appium, Espresso, and XCUITest . This candid conversation is perfect for any team researching mobile test frameworks and trying to understand the pros and cons of each.

- Join a discussion on the latest trends with . This candid conversation is perfect for any team researching mobile test frameworks and trying to understand the pros and cons of each. Let the Robots Test Your Flutter App - Paulina Grigonis , and Jorge Coca , of Very Good Ventures, discuss automation of mobile apps developed using Flutter—an open source UI software development kit created by Google to help develop applications across various platforms with a single code-base.

See the full agenda and register for free at: https://applitools.com/future-of-testing-mobile-north-america/

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

