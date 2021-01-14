Applitools Announces Winners of Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon

The software engineering community was tasked with testing the functional and visual quality of a fashion retail app to ensure it was ready for the busy online holiday shopping season. The hackathon challenged participants to author tests and catch bugs using the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud platform. Participants scaled their tests to cover a variety of browser and device combinations using the Ultrafast Test Cloud and learned how Visual AI technology compares to traditional functional testing and grid solutions. Winners were randomly selected from the pool of participants who successfully completed the submission criteria.

"Using Cypress and Applitools, setting up tests to run across different browsers, devices, and viewport sizes took less than an hour. With traditional automation tools, this could take days!" said Lauren Christianson, automation engineer at Delta Air Lines. "Even without concurrent runs, I executed 15 tests in multiple browser combos in less than 60 seconds. Applitools' and Cypress' dashboards provide helpful insights into failed tests and track execution history all without any extra setup or reporting integration. Ultra fast!"

Hackathon participants noted the dramatic increase in productivity that Visual AI afforded them, with an 89% decrease in test method code and 87% reduction in locators - this means faster test authoring and less time maintaining test code.

"I loved participating in the Applitools hackathon!" said Kerry McKeever, automation engineer at Globys. "Having the opportunity to see how quickly testing can be completed with fewer lines of code, faster execution times, and against so many various browsers and viewports is eye-opening."

"We really enjoyed bringing this fun, quick hackathon to the community over the holiday season," said Angie Jones, principal developer advocate and director of Test Automation University. "To see the number of submissions and participants from all over the world was a proud and inspiring moment. It was also great to hear from so many contestants on how easy it was to get started with visual testing using the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud. Congrats to all the winners!"

"Applitools have a great thing going, from their industry-leading platform to their Test Automation University that has landed me a job as an Automation Engineer!" said Adam Wood, automation engineer at ProAct International. "The hackathon was a fun way to easily learn how their product can benefit a company with easily identifying changes in the UI. Can't wait for the next one!"

To learn more about Applitools Visual AI please visit: (https://applitools.com/applitools-ai-and-deep-learning/ ). Or, contact a testing expert at Applitools to learn more.

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

[email protected]

SOURCE Applitools

Related Links

https://applitools.com

