Applitools Announces Winners of Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools (https://applitools.com/), provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, announced the 100 winners of the Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon. The hackathon hosted more than 2,200 software developers, quality engineers, and QA professionals from dozens of companies and countries around the world. The event ran from June 1st to July 7th, 2020, and collected more than 1,600 hours of cross browser testing data. Each contestant competed for $50,000 in cash prizes with the best 100 applications sharing the prize pool: https://applitools.com/hackathon/

Applitools' Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon awarded 12 Grand Prize Winners who represent the following countries: India, United Kingdom, Netherlands, United States, Serbia, and Slovakia. For more information visit https://applitools.com/hackathon/

"Cross platform testing is hard, it's no wonder why so many companies skip this," said Oluseun Orebajo, Lead Test Practitioner at Fujitsu and Diamond Winner of the Hackathon. "The efforts to implement a comprehensive strategy using traditional approaches are astronomical. Applitools has totally changed the game with the Ultrafast Grid. What took me days of work with other approaches only took minutes with Ultrafast Grid! Not only was it easier, it's smarter, faster, and provides more coverage than any other solution out there. I'll be recommending the Ultrafast Grid to all of the clients I work with from now on."

The software engineering community was challenged to author cross browser and cross device tests against a real-world app using both their preferred legacy cloud testing solution and Applitools Ultrafast Grid and Visual AI. Contestants could use any major test framework including Cypress, Selenium, WebdriverIO, and TestCafe. Programming language options included Java, Javascript, Python, Ruby, or C#, and winners were evaluated based on the following criteria:

Test Creation and Execution Time

Test Coverage and Analysis

Team Analysis and Collaboration

Test Stability and Auto-Maintenance

"The Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon was a wonderful experience which was challenging in multiple aspects and offered a great opportunity to learn cross browser visual testing," said Tarun Narula, Technical Test Manager at Naukri.com and Diamond Winner of the Hackathon. "It's really astounding to realize the coding time and effort that can be saved. Hands down, Applitools Ultrafast Grid is the tool to go for when making the shift to modern cross environment testing. Cheers to the team that made this event possible."

"At Applitools, we constantly strive to empower and educate people with modern technology such as Visual AI. By gamifying the learning experience through our Hackathons and having them compare Ultrafast Grid to the traditional approaches they are familiar with, engineers learn and decide for themselves how these innovative solutions will impact their career and company," said Raja Rao, Sr. Director and Head of Growth Marketing at Applitools. "We are truly grateful for the response from the global engineering community and to learn through their direct experience and feedback how much better the Ultrafast Grid actually is compared to traditional approaches to cross browser testing."

To learn how Visual AI tested 29 browsers in 19 seconds and caught 119 bugs, read this article from Applitools Automation Architect, Angie Jones: ( https://applitools.com/ultrafast-grid) . Or, contact a modern cross browser testing expert at Applitools to learn more.

