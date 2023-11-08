Applitools Appoints New Executive Team Members with Alex Berry as CEO, Keri Cook as CMO and Tom van Gorder as CRO

Applitools builds senior management bench strength to drive growth and support the upcoming launch of Applitools' new end-to-end testing platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, the leader in AI-enabled test automation, today announced it has appointed Alex Berry as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keri Cook as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Tom van Gorder as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

The latest additions to the executive team come as Applitools reports its strongest year to date. The company reached profitability by dramatically expanding current customer relationships and expanding in new markets. The team is ideally positioned to help Applitools evolve from the industry's best visual testing solution to a complete platform offering. The new leadership team will help take the company to the next level and win in the important and growing application testing market. Gil Sever, Applitools' co-founder and former CEO, will stay with the company as a Board Member. Applitools' other co-founders, Moshe Milman (COO) and Adam Carmi (CTO), will continue in their current roles.

Alex Berry, CEO of Applitools

Berry is a results-driven technology leader who excels in transforming businesses and helping them scale. He has experience from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Companies Berry led have benefited from his ability to drive change, operational excellence, along with his GTM expertise. Berry also has deep experience with M&A strategy and integration, a commitment to exceeding targets, and a proven track record of creating shareholder value. Berry previously served as President of Sonatype, where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations and GTM functions. He will help to accelerate Applitools' growth as an end-to-end test automation platform.

"I am honored to join Applitools as CEO at such a pivotal time in the company," said Berry. "I am excited for this rare opportunity to support Applitools as it becomes the leader in the AI-powered testing tools space and will help continue to scale the company organically and through acquisitions. I look forward to leading Applitools, to expanding our ability to serve our customers, and to dominating the application testing tools market. We have the team and the products to build a special company, one that transforms the economics of how customers build and deploy software."

"I am thrilled that we have added an executive of Alex's caliber to the Applitools team," said Sever. "Over the past decade, Applitools has been my passion, and I am proud of how far we have come in that time. We have more than 400 customers who use our products and leverage AI to do more testing at a dramatically lower cost. Alex is a seasoned executive and a great cultural fit for us. I am excited about the new leaders we are bringing to the company and the investments Thoma Bravo is making in our business. I will continue to serve our customers and employees as a Board Member and remain committed to the success of the company."

Keri Cook, CMO of Applitools

Cook brings 15 years of experience leading marketing at SaaS and technology companies. Cook takes a data-driven approach to marketing and builds strong relationships and collaborations with sales, strategy, product and services teams. Cook was a founding member of the Clarabridge team that helped drive tremendous growth through a $1.125B acquisition. Prior to joining Applitools, Cook was Head of Demand Generation for Campaign and Events at Qualtrics.

"This is an exciting time for me to join the Applitools executive team," said Cook. "I am passionate about working with high-growth technology companies to help take their marketing initiatives to the next level. Applitools already has a powerful marketing engine, and I look forward to building on its GTM and demand generation activities to support overall company growth."

Tom van Gorder, CRO of Applitools

van Gorder brings more than 30 years of experience in the software industry, with a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and customer success. He has held senior executive roles at GrammaTech, Clarabridge, FranConnect, Arxan Technologies, Macrovision, and VeriSign, among others, where he built and led high-performing sales teams, established strategic partnerships, and expanded into new markets. At Applitools, van Gorder leads global sales and revenue operations.

"I am proud to be CRO of Applitools," said van Gorder. "It has been a strong year already for the company, and Applitools has proven over the past decade that they are the leader in the test automation market. As Applitools continues to expand into new industries and grow within its current customer base, I am excited about accelerating growth and expanding on our strong customer relationships at leading global organizations."

Applitools plans to announce more innovative capabilities in the next several months that will support its mission to help leading organizations deliver visually and functionally flawless apps in a way that is seamless and accessible.

About Applitools

Applitools offers the industry's next generation test automation platform, infusing AI in every step of the testing lifecycle. Applitools Eyes is the only market solution to replicate the 'human eye' and automatically spot functional and visual bugs with every release. Now with Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud, Ultrafast Grid, Execution Cloud and Preflight nearly everyone in the organization is seamlessly integrated into the testing process – from design, development, QA, operations, marketing and product teams.

Hundreds of the world's top brands – including more than 25% of the Fortune 500 – trust Applitools to reliably ship applications faster to delight millions of users on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California. To learn more, visit applitools.com .

