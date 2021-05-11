Applitools Integrates With Rally for Fast and Automated Bug Management

Developers and QA engineers unlock full visibility into the appdev lifecycle process by efficiently logging bug details directly in Applitools via native Rally integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced a new Rally integration as part of the Eyes 10.11 release. Rally is a popular application lifecycle management platform used to track each phase of agile software development, from planning to defect tracking. This integration allows developers and QA engineers to easily log and manage all data collected about bugs, and how to fix them, in a single workflow.

Applitools Eyes Visual AI technology allows customers to automatically test their applications and identify visual and functional bugs. Once an issue is discovered, customers typically record it in a bug tracking tool, like Rally. Previously, customers had to switch between Eyes and Rally to manually log, manage and fix issues. With the Rally integration, all of the data Eyes collects about bugs is linked seamlessly with Rally's bug tracking system. Instead of developers and QA engineers managing bugs in Applitools and Rally separately, they have all of the information including screenshots, steps to reproduce, and environment details recorded in one place with a single click.

"It has always been a priority of Applitools to ensure we integrate seamlessly with our customers' existing tools and processes," said Moshe Milman, COO of Applitools. "Integrating with Rally was a natural next step. We understand how important it is for our customers to be able to document and track all information about their application lifecycle in one place so that they can assign appropriate handoffs and close the feedback loop efficiently."

With this integration customers that are using Rally and Applitools now have a 360 degree view into the entire application development lifecycle from UX design and development to executing automated tests, analyzing test results, and reporting and fixing defects. Any stakeholder in the appdev process from product managers to UX designers, developers and testers can automatically pinpoint the exact cause of issues using the Applitools Root Cause Analysis capabilities and be able to fix defects on the spot.

"We rely on tools like Applitools for fast and efficient test automation and visual quality, they are an integral part of our automation toolbox," said Tammie Davis, Director of Global Quality Engineering at IHG. "With the newly released Rally integration, teams will have a seamless flow for the defect triage workflow and optimizing the overall user experience."

The Rally integration is a continuation of Applitools' commitment to extending its integration ecosystem with more than 70 SDKs and integrations that fit seamlessly into customers' existing workflows and tools.

