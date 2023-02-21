Applitools Named A Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022

Independent research firm identifies Applitools as one of the most significant continuous automation testing platforms on the market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of the next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI, today announced it is a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022 report. Applitools' Ultra Fast Test Cloud makes a visually perfect UI possible by drastically improving the speed, accuracy, and coverage of entire test automation strategies.

Download the full report here: applitools.info/bj7

In the report, Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Diego Lo Giudice states, "[Applitools] offers a high-performing multibrowser and mobile-device cloud testing grid capability that supports automated native-mobile testing across mobile devices without the setup and teardown of an emulator for every test." Lo Giudice goes on to say, "Applitools is ideal for organizations with developer coding testing skills and a strong open source development and testing strategy, where web/mobile content precision at scale is a must."

The report helps organizations select the right solution for their software testing needs. Applitools achieved the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Visual AI

Test maintenance and self-healing

Reporting, analytics, and quality insights

Market approach

Partner ecosystem

Applitools has revolutionized automated testing by using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to visually capture, analyze and validate components, websites, and applications with more speed and accuracy than the human eye. According to the report, a reference client said, "Applitools provides the source of truth of your system in the wild."

Applitools Eyes can validate thousands of elements across User Interfaces in just minutes, even intelligently testing dynamic content like ads or app dashboards. As test validation becomes better and more ubiquitous at comparing interfaces, it yields more test results that testing and engineering teams must analyze, group and maintain. Using Visual AI, Applitools automatically analyzes these comparisons and groups them together based on environments, design components, browsers and more. Once grouped and reviewed, auto-maintenance also takes care of updating the new baselines - saving hours of repeat work in every release cycle.

According to Applitools' 2022 State of UI/UX Report , 60% of Applitools customers are deploying changes to production daily, while only 37% of non-customers are deploying daily. This increase in release velocity is directly attributable to the significant increase in test coverage that Applitools offers. Applitools customers see more than 75% test coverage on average compared to non-customers that see less than 50% test coverage on average. With Applitools, test suite execution takes less than 15-20 minutes on average which is 4x faster than non-customers using traditional methods.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Strong Performer in this year's Forrester Wave report," said Gil Sever, CEO at Applitools. "Applitools scored the highest marks among the digital testing vendors in the report. For years, we have enabled engineering teams to work at the pace of CI/CD while ensuring flawless digital experiences are delivered - a must in organizations undergoing digital transformation. We will continue our legacy of modernizing testing strategies through Visual AI technology and the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud."

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 of the world's top brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

PR Contact

Olivia Heel

[email protected]

(303) 581-7760

SOURCE Applitools