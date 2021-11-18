Applitools Named Fastest-Growing Software Testing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Rank based on revenue growth due to demand for Visual AI technology across industries such as banking, retail, pharmaceutical, publishing and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it's position as the top ranked software testing vendor on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

Applitools was built to help companies release, test, and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way. Applitools' Visual AI mimics the human eye and brain to avoid undetected functional and visual bugs, minimizing false positive bug alerts. Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud can instantly validate entire application pages and detect issues on even the most complex and dynamic pages. When development teams are confident they can fix functional and visual bugs faster, they can push more high-quality code faster than ever before.

"It is an honor to be the top ranked software testing vendor on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Gil Sever, CEO and co-founder of Applitools. "And, it is a testament to the growing demand for Visual AI technology. From healthcare to transportation, digital experiences are becoming central to companies' success. Applitools makes delivering flawless digital experiences simple, ensuring brand integrity is never compromised. Thanks to all of the hard work and dedication from the Applitools team that made our ranking on the Technology Fast 500 possible."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 hundred of the world's top brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

