Applitools Unveils Competitive Advantages of Visual Quality in the 2019 State of Automated Visual Testing Report

Conducted as an independent survey of over 350 companies, the data outlines research findings for visual testing and quality, and identifies key patterns that drive excellence in Application Visual Management. Leveraging the research, organizations can better understand the business challenges and opportunities associated with visual quality and how they compare to the market overall along key dimensions of visual testing including coverage, release velocity, quality, and team morale.

This year's Report includes several vitally important findings:

Visual bugs are common and cost the typical R&D team between $1.75m and $6.9m annually to fix. The average release to production has nine visual bugs, but over 30 percent of companies release more than 22 bugs per release, costing them over $143,000 per release. For a team pushing towards CI-CD and releasing only four times per month, these common visual bugs and the cost and time to fix them decreases release velocity and lowers visual quality significantly.

The average release to production has nine visual bugs, but over 30 percent of companies release more than 22 bugs per release, costing them over per release. For a team pushing towards CI-CD and releasing only four times per month, these common visual bugs and the cost and time to fix them decreases release velocity and lowers visual quality significantly. Today's typical "Digitally Transformed" brand now boasts 28 unique web and mobile applications, each with 98 pages or screens per app, viewable in 5 different screen sizes, and read in 6 different human languages. This amounts to about 90,000 page and screen variations accessible every day by customers. The reality is that apps, websites and devices have proliferated to the point where any attempt by human beings to manage visual quality with the testing coverage necessary is impossible. With the number of screens and pages only expected to increase, plus the increasing expectations of faster release cycles, the goal of continuous visual quality is even more challenging in the future and underscores the need for Visual AI to help meet it.

The reality is that apps, websites and devices have proliferated to the point where any attempt by human beings to manage visual quality with the testing coverage necessary is impossible. With the number of screens and pages only expected to increase, plus the increasing expectations of faster release cycles, the goal of continuous visual quality is even more challenging in the future and underscores the need for Visual AI to help meet it. CI-CD and Digital Transformation initiatives are necessary to deal with the enormous challenge of visual quality, yet for over 64 percent of companies surveyed these initiatives are either non-existent or failing to deliver as planned.

Companies leveraging Automated Visual Testing are building competitive advantage via improvements to coverage, quality, release velocity, and team morale. Specifically, the data show:

Specifically, the data show: Overall app test coverage increasing by over 60 percent



Visual quality improving by 3.6x with far fewer visual bugs escaping



Monthly release velocity more than doubles

Despite the strategic value to visual quality and release velocity, only 12 percent of companies surveyed are leveraging automated visual testing as of Q1 2019 suggesting competitive advantage is possible for those companies who move quickly to adopt the technique this year. By the end of 2019, research indicates an additional 38 percent of companies will have initiated automated visual testing as a core strategy, transitioning this important technology to the mainstream of R&D.

"Today, software equals brand. Managing application quality effectively as releases occur more frequently is becoming a competitive advantage for all companies, regardless of vertical market, company size, or geography," said Gil Sever, Co-Founder and CEO of Applitools. "Continuous visual quality is now a goal for QA and software development teams as the stakes continue to get higher for organizations competing for customer attention and retention in this age of across the board digital transformation."

Companies are encouraged to participate in the research and learn about the 30-day Automated Visual Testing Challenge by joining the webinar, "Wrong Tool, Wrong Time: Re-thinking Test Automation" by visiting: ( http://bit.ly/SVTRWebinar ). Participants will be able to measure their visual testing performance and progress relative to the market before and after the challenge has been completed, and learn what the world's most innovative testing teams are doing.

