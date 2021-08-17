Apploi Climbs to Top 3% on Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reinforced our mission at Apploi to ease the nursing shortage by helping healthcare organizations improve how they find, recruit and onboard talent," said Adam Lewis, CEO, Apploi. "This recognition from Inc. for the second year in a row validates our hard work, and we're proud to receive this honor alongside such an exclusive group of companies across the country."

Apploi's ranking on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List comes on the heels of a momentous year for the New York-based company, which included the acquisition of credential management startup HealthGig; a $8 million funding round for continued platform development; expansion of its Advisory Board ; and the launch of Onboard and Manage Teams , a secure onboarding and credential management solution for healthcare employers.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading Healthcare Recruitment Technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 5,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

